Ifield got top after dramatic win, Three Bridges lose top-of-the-table clash with Preston Nomads

Ifield players celebrate the win at Burgess Hill | Picture: Ifield CC

Ifield Cricket Club went top of the Sussex Cricket League Division 2 after an exciting five run win at Burgess Hill.

Hill won the toss and elected to field and opening pair Mike Norris and Dan Smith got the Ifield off to great start.

Norris, after hitting 43 from 62 balls, had to retire not out but Smith continued to bat superbly – ably supported by Raminda Wijesooriya (37) and Archit Patel (38) – to reach his century. He finished on 106 after being bowled by Lewis Mamoany.

They finished their allotment of 53 overs 271-4.

The home side were soon in trouble at 44-2 then 84-3 but Prasansana Jayamanne (84 from 61 balls) and Lewis Mamoany (64 from 59 balls) gave Hill the momentum.

But a few more wickets fell and left them at 202-7 and it looked like the chase was over.

But Ajaz Noorzai smashed 54 from just 28 balls to edge them nearer to the total. But Fazlan Nizamdeen (6-86) and a run out saw Ifield take the last three wickets, with the last coming with three balls to spare to secure a dramatic victory.

With Haywards Heath losing to Eastbourne, Ifield jumped to the top of the table, where they sit four points ahead of West Chiltington. Graeme Dean’s side host Buxted Park on Saturday.

In the Premier Division, Three Bridges lost their top-of-the-table clash with Preston Nomads by four wickets.

Batting first, Bridges got off to a good start thanks to James Russell (20) and Matt Boyle (53) who put on 71 for the opening partnership.

However, they soon collapsed to 129-7 as Stuart Faith (5-34) ripped out the middle order.

Arran Brown (40) and Ben Lucking (22) helped get them up to 206 but Zach Lion-Cachet (3-31) took out the tail. Nomads did not find it easy in reply and regularly lost wickets and found themselves 59-3, but Jonty Jenner (39 from 18 balls), Kobe Herft (53) and Baalaaj Khan (30 not out) got them home in the 42nd over.

The win gave Nomads a 19 advantage at the top of the table, with Bridges seven points ahead of Cuckfield, who lost to fourth-placed Horsham on Saturday, in second.

Bridges travel to Bognor next week.