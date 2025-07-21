Ifield lose at Roffey, Three Bridges fall victim to the weather
At Roffey, the hosts won the toss and inserted Ifield, who quickly lost their two openers, former Roffey players Mike Norris and Dan Smith, the pair lasting just eight balls between them.
Sri Lankan overseas Raminda Wijesooriya then made 22, and Obaida Qazi an unbeaten 24, but only three other batsmen reached double figures, with wickets falling regularly, Harnoop Kalsi taking 4-18 and Drew Hammersley 2-33, Ifield finishing their 20 over allocation on 112-9. Roffey also had an early set back, but recovered to 49-2. Needing just under a run a ball, they were progressing nicely until they lost both well set batsmen – Sajeer Nizam (24) and Toby Munt (19) - in the tenth over, bringing in former captain Matt Davies. His 34 took Roffey to the brink of victory, leaving just six runs required from the final over, Roffey getting over the line with two balls to spare and five wickets in hand.
The defeat leaves Ifield 18 points adrift of safety while Three Bridges dropped to fourth after Middleton’s win over Bognor propelled them to second.
Bridges travel to bottom-placed Bognor on Saturday while Ifield go to Nomads.