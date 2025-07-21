Ifield lose at Roffey, Three Bridges fall victim to the weather

Three Bridges vital clash with Preston Nomads fell victim to the weather on Saturday – but Ifield managed to get in a T20 game at Roffey.

Sri Lankan overseas Raminda Wijesooriya then made 22, and Obaida Qazi an unbeaten 24, but only three other batsmen reached double figures, with wickets falling regularly, Harnoop Kalsi taking 4-18 and Drew Hammersley 2-33, Ifield finishing their 20 over allocation on 112-9. Roffey also had an early set back, but recovered to 49-2. Needing just under a run a ball, they were progressing nicely until they lost both well set batsmen – Sajeer Nizam (24) and Toby Munt (19) - in the tenth over, bringing in former captain Matt Davies. His 34 took Roffey to the brink of victory, leaving just six runs required from the final over, Roffey getting over the line with two balls to spare and five wickets in hand.