Ifield pick up first league win of season in crunch clash with Bognor

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 07:22 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 08:17 BST
Ifield celebrate a wicket against Bognor | Picture: Martin DenyerIfield celebrate a wicket against Bognor | Picture: Martin Denyer
Ifield picked up their first win of their Sussex Cricket League Premier Division campaign with a 17-run win at fellow strugglers Bognor.

Both teams went into the game without a win so picking up 30 points was vital for both sides.

Bognor skipper Ryan Maskell won the toss and elected to field and struck early when Josh Sargeant bowled Dan Smith for just one.

Mike Norris and Raminda Wijesooriya then put on 55 for the second wicket before the overseas star was trapped lbw by Taylor Jaycocks. Usman Khan soon followed leaving Ifield 73/3.

Action from Bognor v Ifield | Picture: Martin DenyerAction from Bognor v Ifield | Picture: Martin Denyer
But the in-form Fazlan Nizamdeen joined Norris and the pair put on 106 runs before Norris went for a patient 51 from 70 balls.

Nizamdeen kept going and was eventually out for 72 from 76 balls.

Contributions from Mahad Ahmed (29), Keelen Bulger (28 not out) and Obaida Qazi (28 not out) got Ifield up to a very competitive 294/8.

In reply, Bognor had contributions all through their innings. Ryan Maskell (24), Absar Muhammad (57), Luke Smith (42), Oliver Dabinett-Jays (22), Jaycocks (46) and Charlie Jays (42) all helped keep the home side in the hunt.

Raminda Wijesooriya celebrates a catch as Archit Patel takes a tumble | Picture: Martin DenyerRaminda Wijesooriya celebrates a catch as Archit Patel takes a tumble | Picture: Martin Denyer
But they lost wickets at regular intervals with Smith picking up 4/46. Bognor were in with a shout going in to the final over with two wickets left but Ahmed took those wickets finishing with 3/37 and Bognor fell 17 runs short.

The win lifted Ifield to third from bottom. Next week, they host unbeaten league leaders Horsham.

