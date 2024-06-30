In 42 pictures: Littlehampton CC’s fine form continues with win at Goring CC

Littlehampton headed to Goring full of confidence after three wins on the bounce. Captain Mike Askew won the toss and batted first. The away lost an early wicket but Askew (50) and Harry Standing (27) steadied the ship.

Connar Robson smashed 41 and it looked like Littlehampton were on for 300-plus. However, Goring fought back and started to take regular wickets with Aaron Wyatt and Sam Botham each taking three wickets. Dan White’s 25 helped the away side up to 249 all out.

Once again Littlehampton came out firing with the ball. Openers Mac Cox and Akshay Goyal both picked up two wickets and Goring were four down early. Sam Thorns (44) and Goring captain Rob Haggart (56) started to rebuild the Goring innings. However, the introduction of Nathan Perry (4-51) proved crucial as he ripped through Gorings middle order. White (2-4) came onto finish the job and Goring were all out for 173.

Littlehampton skipper Askew said: “It was another all round good performance from everyone. Once again we’ve scored big and then our bowling attack have defended it with ease. We’ve now reached the win target I had set before the season started and we’ve still got 10 to play! We’ve snuck up to 2nd but theres a long way to go and I’m just happy we are 98 points above relegation.”

See Goring CC v Littlehampton CC pictures by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked. Get the local cricket action in the Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette every Thursday.

1 . Goring CC v Littlehampton CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (40).JPG Goring CC v Littlehampton CC in the Sussex Cricket League Division 3 WestPhoto: Stephen Goodger

2 . Goring CC v Littlehampton CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (42).JPG Goring CC v Littlehampton CC in the Sussex Cricket League Division 3 WestPhoto: Stephen Goodger

3 . Goring CC v Littlehampton CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (39).JPG Goring CC v Littlehampton CC in the Sussex Cricket League Division 3 WestPhoto: Stephen Goodger

4 . Goring CC v Littlehampton CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (41).JPG Goring CC v Littlehampton CC in the Sussex Cricket League Division 3 WestPhoto: Stephen Goodger