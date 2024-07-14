Joe Walker’s side sit on 239 points with Preston Nomads – eight points ahead of third-placed Cuckfield, who are reigning champions.

Walker won the toss and elected to field. Nick Ballamy (47) and AJ Wood (41) gave Worthing a good start but Ben Lucking (5-28) and Ollie Blandford (3-38) were the pick of the bowlers as the home side were bowled out for 190 in 49 overs.

Matt Boyle (39), Conor Golding 58), Michael Cowdrey (41) and Walker (20 not out) all contributed as they reached the target in just 35 overs.

Bridges host Nomads in a vital game next Saturday while Worthing will be looking for their first win of the season at Roffey.

Photographer Stephen Goodger was on hand to catch the action at the Manor Sports Ground.

Worthing v Three Bridges - Sussex Premier League Photo: Stephen Goodger

