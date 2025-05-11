In pictures: Runs are plentiful as Sussex Premier Cricket League begins in hot sunshine

The sun shone and the runs flowed as the action got under way at the start of ehat promises to be another cracking summer of cricket throughout the divisions.

In the Premier, five teams share top spot with a maximum of 30 points after the opening round of games.

Champions Preston Nomads got their defence of the trophy off to a winning start, passing hosts Middleton’s total of 181 with five wickets down.

Horsham had Will Beer to thank for a ton as they totalled 301-9 to win by 54 runs at East Grinstead.

Game of the day was at Roffey where visitors Haywards Heath – back in the top division after promotion last year – amassed 355-8 with Johnny Phelps getting 129 – then won by only ONE RUN in a thrilling finish.

Heath skipper Callum Smith said: “We were delighted to get off the mark with a win – it was a fantastic game of cricket and Jonny Phelps after returning from Roffee had a little point to prove.

"We were very much in the driving seat at half-time after posting 355 but with conditions very much in batsmen’s favour it was always going to be tough to defend.

"They needed 127 off the last 10 and they got it to needing 11 off the last! It was like an IPL game! Hero of the day Jonny Phelps held his nerve with the ball to see us home by one run.

"We’re at home to EG next week looking to build on a strong start!”

Three Bridges eased to an eight-wicket win at home to Ifield, whose 262-8 was not enough on a run-laden day.

And Cuckfield won by 107 runs at home to Bognor after Henry Rogers’ 113 carried them to 295-6.

Highlight of the Division 2 action was a total of 417 from West Chilts at home to Worthing. Louis Storey smashed 13 sixes and 19 fours in a blistering knock of 198 and new recruit Nathan Poole supported with 111. It was 156 runs too many for Worthing.

See pictures by Martin Denyer from Cuckfield v Bognor and Jenny Willis from Horsham v EG on this page and the ones linked.

