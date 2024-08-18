In pictures: Worthing CC host Hastings Priory CC in Sussex Premier League relegation battle

Worthing can’t now climb out of the bottom two in the three matches remaining, so will return to Division 2 for the 2025 season. But Hastings Priory’s win keeps their hopes alive of staying up – though they still have 33 points to make up on eighth-placed Bognor.

The hosrs won the toss and chose to bat and 63 from Nick Ballamy and 46 from Harry Merritt-Blann carried them to 248-9, with four Priory bowlers each taking two wickets.

It was a great contest with the result in doubt until the bitter end but Priory got home by three wickets thanks largely to 59 not out by Greg Devlin and 51 from skipper Harry Scowen.

Four Worthing bowlers took wickets with Harry Dunn (2-29) recording the best figures.

See pictures from the match by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked

