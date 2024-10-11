Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jaydev Unadkat will return to Sussex CCC in 2025 and 2026.

The India Test bowler will be available in the County Championship for the final run-in for both seasons.

Unadkat initially joined Sussex as an overseas bowler at the back end of the 2023 season, taking 15 wickets in just 3 appearances, before returning for the final 5 games of the County Championship in 2024.

His impact was once again tremendous, taking 22 wickets at an average of just 14.4 as Sussex won the Division Two title.

Jaydev Unadkat of sussex bowls during Day Two of the Vitality County Championship match between Gloucestershire and Sussex at Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Sussex Head Coach Paul Farbrace said: “Everyone at Hove is very pleased and excited that Jaydev has signed a two-year extension and will be returning to the Club for the next two seasons.

“Jaydev’s quality on the pitch has been so evident for everyone else to see, but just as importantly his qualities as a person make him one of the most popular and nicest guys any team could wish for.”

Unadkat added: “When I came to Hove last year, I wasn’t sure what was on offer in the County Championship and how would I adapt to it.

“But after a few games now, I can definitely say Hove is my home away from home and Good Old Sussex by The Sea has my heart!

“For that, I would like to thank Farby and everyone in the team, for making me feel like I belong here.

“I had a fabulous time with the boys, on our way to winning the Div 2 title, and I would like to congratulate everyone at Sussex, including our passionate fans.

“I can’t wait to be back for the next season and further!”