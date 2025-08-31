Is this the shortest cricket match of 2025? Promoted Slinfold take just 64 balls to win
The Sussex Cricket League Division 4 West clash between champions Slinfold and bottom-of-the-table Burgess Hill II took just 50 minutes and 64 balls to complete.
Home side Burgess Hill were bowled out for just 12 in 8.2 overs before Slinfold reached the total – for the loss of two wickets - in 2.2 overs.
Dilshan De Silva took 6-5 and Chanuka Hewa Rahinduge 4-7 as the promoted side skittled Burgess Hill out.
Slinfold have romped to the Division 4 West title by 161 points while Burgess Hill II have been relegated.