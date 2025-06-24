Italy based at Horsham as they prepare for World Cup qualification - this is when you can watch them

Former Roffey star Ben Manenti will be representing Italy. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)

As part of their warm up preparation for World Cup qualification, the Italian National team will be based at Horsham Cricket Club on Thursday (26th) and Friday for net practice.

And, on Friday there will be two T20 matches against Dubai Braves, with starts at 10am and 2 pm.

The Italian side has included former Northamptonshire cricketer Gareth Berg, and Kent's Grant Stewart and is scheduled to feature ex Roffey all rounder Ben Manenti - now a professional in Australian cricket - and his brother Harry. Returning to Horsham CC, the Dubai Brave franchise has former England international Dougie Brown in their ranks.