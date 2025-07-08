It’s a gloomy day on and off the pitch for Chichester Priory Park

Chichester Priory Park lost by 57 runs in a rain-reduced match at Steyning – and slipped to fourth in Division 3 West as a result.

It was a gloomy day at Steyning as Chichester suffered their first loss in seven weeks. A talented innings by Hywel Jones guided Steyning to 213 off 33 overs in a rain-affected first innings.

Chichester toiled away in the field but couldn’t execute as they have done in recent weeks.

A run rate of seven was set and Chichester’s top order came under questions as they crumbled to Steyning’s opening slow bowlers as they chased a revised target of 214 from 33 overs.

Chichester Priory Park's midweek Lions T20 Slam team

Mike Smith (52) and Sean Dobbs (18) steadied the innings through the middle so Chichester came away with full batting points.

Chichester visit a strong Pagham side away this week.

Priory Park’s second XI lost by eight wickets at home to Bognor twos.

Om a demoralising day in the field for Chi, they were put into bat and their openers batted well, with first wicket going down at 136.

Paul Vickers’ 82 and Alex Burrows’ 56 had set the foundation, but the rest of the batters couldn't make hay, ending on 237.

Bognor made light of the total, both openers making 60s.

Chichester at times produced some poor fielding and that made Bognor's task simpler – and they completed the job in just over 33 overs with the loss of just two wickets.

Chi twos have a big task next, facing one of their closest rivals, Wisborough Green, at Priory Park, 1pm.

Chichester’s third XI lost by 144 runs to Slinfold – falling to 161 all out in reply to Slinfold’s 305-5.

They travelled to Slinfold with a young team, and despite some early success with the ball, struggled to contain a powerful Slinfold batting line-up.

Facing a huge total of 305-5 in 38 overs, the batters battled but could only reach 161.

There were promising performances from Max Cripps and George Hobkirk with the ball and Fred Huggett, Elliott Goode and Khan Safi with the bat.