Jowett and Hofmann lead Horley to victory

Horley Cricket Club’s Development 2nd XI achieved a remarkable victory against top-of-the-table Trinity Mid-Whitgiftian to secure just their second win in this season’s Surrey Trust League Tier Two East.

Horley elected to bat and made 180-8 from their 40 overs, with Tom Jowett leading the charge with 66, then restricted Trinity to 175-9, with Will Hofmann taking 4-12 from eight overs and Alex Field bowling the death over and restricting the visitors to six runs when they needed 12.

Horley made a slow start to their innings at Horley Row, taking ten overs to reach 20 before Richard Waddington was caught on 10. Dean Martin and Jowett survived a couple of dropped catches to reach 63-1 at drinks before Martin finally fell in the 22nd over, caught at cover by Micah Thomas off Fred Harris for 22 as he tried to up the rate.

Horley brought the 100 up in the 28th over before Cook was unluckily run out for 18 by a direct hit from Thomas in the 31st.

Tom Jowett (left) and Will Hofmann played starring roles for Horley

The run-rate needed to be raised further to post a competitive total and Field made 17 from 11 balls before his and Jowett's risky running meant he was run out in the 35th over. Jowett perished in the same fashion three balls later for a terrific 66 (74 balls, six fours). Aidan Spalding and Kieran Childs added 15 more before Spalding was caught and bowled by Thomas for 8. Jack James made 9 and was then stumped from the penultimate ball. Hofmann fell to the last ball.

In reply to Horley’s 180, Trinity were ahead of the curve for almost the entire innings but the bowlers gradually turned the screw, first by bowling tightly to restrict the visitors’ scoring, then by picking up wickets.

Trinity reached 41-1 from ten overs, Harish Rajkumar caught behind by Jowett off James.

Spalding and Field tied the batters down in the next seven overs, conceding just 19 runs but not finding a wicket and at the halfway point Trinity were 83-1.

Thomas reached 50 in the 21st over, before being dropped and he then holed out to Hofmann on the square leg boundary off Justin Moutinho in the 23rd over.

Sam Godfrey was juggled and dropped by Martin in the 26th over then hit 16 runs off Field in the 27th before taking a swing against Cook and being bowled for 25 from 24 balls in the 29th over.

Trinity were 145-3 at the 30-over mark, compared to Horley’s 111-3. Hofmann and Cook kept the pressure on the visitors and Cook picked up a second wicket, trapping Kanishk Srivastava lbw, before Hofmann took the fifth and sixth wickets in the 34th over, bowling Olly Willcox for 3 then having Josh Smith caught in the deep by a delighted Martin for 42.

Horley were starting to scent victory, but still had a lot of work to do. Cook held a smart catch off Hofmann to reduce Trinity to 158-7 and Hofmann picked up a fourth wicket in the 38th over, bowling Omar Nota for 3 to finish with figures of 4-12 from eight overs.

With the score on 164-8 at the start of the 39th over Ryan Smith (1-19 from six overs) returned and bowled Harris first ball.

Trinity needed 12 off the last over and skipper Waddington turned to Field, one of his more experienced bowlers. A single and a four came from the first two balls, then another single off the fourth ball, but the last two were dots and Horley had a memorable victory to celebrate.