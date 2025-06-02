Little Common Ramblers’ perfect start to life in Sussex Cricket League Division 3 East continued with a dominant performance away to Cuckfield twos.

The Ramblers were looking to build on the momentum from impressive early season wins against Glynde, Hailsham & Rye on a warm afternoon.

Cuckfield captain Dominic Sear won the toss and elected to bat but Ramblers once again started quickly with the ball.

Little Common's Kaleb Auld (1-16) and MoM Varun Khullar (4-22) have been one of the most impressive opening bowling attacks in the league during the early part of the season and this match was no different.

Ramblers MoM Varun Khullar

Just as seen against Glynde the previous week, the pair ripped through the top order with Khullar's skill and control too much for four of the hosts’ top five leaving Cuckfield 26-5.

The wickets continued to fall at quick intervals with Harvey Jack (2-16), Fin Jack (1-17) and 1st XI debutant Eddie Lemmon (2-6) wrapping up the innings and leaving with Cuckfield 84 all out. The bowling display was matched by a fantastic fielding display from the team with nine catches taken from the 10 wickets.

Defending a low total was going to be a challenge for the home side and so it proved. Chris Meredith (12) and Malcolm Johnson (16) were the only wickets taken as opener Tom Crathern (18*) and Kaleb Auld (34*) saw Little Common win comfortably by eight wickets. Kaleb finished the match with a big six to move Little Common to four wins out of four and a maximum 120 points.

Ramblers 2nd XI won at home to Eastbourne by nine wickets thanks to a five-fer from David Till (5-31) and a good partnership between Alex Coombs (69*) and Paul Feakins (68*). The win moved them to second in the table.

The 3rd XI lost away to Hastings despite John Lavender's (52) best effort with the bat. The 4th XI lost at home to Sidley despite an outstanding knock from captain Chris Shoesmith (91*).

On Saturday the 1st XI host Seaford, the game will be streamed via the club’s YouTube channel - RamblersTV.