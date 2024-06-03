Latest results from Barcombe Cricket Club
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Barcombe cricket latest results as follows:
Sussex cricket league Div 5 central Three Bridges 2nds v Barcombe Barcombe 145 all out in 38.3 oversHarry Stewart 63 Kane Black 39Three Bridges 146-1 in 19.5 oversAde Broadway 1-37Barcombe lost by 9 wkts Div 11 east (north)Barcombe 2nds v Chiddingly 2ndsBarcombe 134-9 in 40 oversDanny Colbourne 51 John Coppard 47noChiddingly 139-1 in 21 oversDanny Colbourne 1-36Barcombe lost by 9 wkts