Latest results from Barcombe Cricket Club

Published 3rd Jun 2024
Barcombe cricket latest results as follows:

Sussex cricket league Div 5 central Three Bridges 2nds v Barcombe Barcombe 145 all out in 38.3 oversHarry Stewart 63 Kane Black 39Three Bridges 146-1 in 19.5 oversAde Broadway 1-37Barcombe lost by 9 wkts Div 11 east (north)Barcombe 2nds v Chiddingly 2ndsBarcombe 134-9 in 40 oversDanny Colbourne 51 John Coppard 47noChiddingly 139-1 in 21 oversDanny Colbourne 1-36Barcombe lost by 9 wkts

