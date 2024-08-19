Latest results from Sussex Cricket League
Cricket results for Saturday, August 17.
Sussex cricket league Div 5 (Central)Barcombe v Haywards Heath 2ndsBarcombe 282-4 in 40 oversJoe Wheatley 98no Callum Coppard 71 Nick Beck 47 Harry Stewart 23Haywards Heath 262-9 in 40 oversDavid Christmas 3-41 Joe Wheatley 3-22Barcombe won by 20 runs
Div 11 east (north)Glynde and Beddingham 3rds v Barcombe 2ndsBarcombe 172 all out in 38.5 oversOllie Allsobrook 50 Keith Savage 31 Ollie Levett 26 Danny Colbourne 21Glynde 178-4 in 37 oversKeith Savage 2-11Barcombe lost by 6 wkts
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.