Laughton lose at Lewes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Llamas of Lewes are through to the last 16 of the Sussex Slam T20 competition after a tight win at home to Laughton.
Llamas were put in to bat and set 95, with Naimat Zafary hitting a rapid opening 26 and Phil Loveland-Stewart making what proved to be a vital 15. However, the hosts were bowled out with 5 overs still remaining, with a fragile total of 94 to defend.
Llamas got off to a good start with ball in hand, with Matt Piller (2-14) taking 2 wickets in the first over. Naimat (2-15) made further breakthroughs, and Naweed Zafary (1-18) taking another. However, Laughton continued to score well, with Sam Gillman (27) looking dangerous. A good partnership with Joe Light (8) pushed the visitors within just 20 runs of the total, with both wickets and overs in hand.
But the Lewesians held their nerve. George Scott, fresh from his 4-for against the same oppposition on Saturday, pulled off the same feat, this time taking a sublime 4 for just 5 runs.
There were some great catches from Ash Williams and Naweed (×2). With Skipper Shrey Nilvarna taking a further wicket in between, Llamas of Lewes took the tenth wicket to win by 11 runs, having also beaten Laughton in the league three days earlier.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.