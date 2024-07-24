Laughton lose at Lewes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lewes St Michaels 95 (Llamas) Vs Laughton (Liabilities) 84Sussex Slam T20 Competition

Llamas of Lewes are through to the last 16 of the Sussex Slam T20 competition after a tight win at home to Laughton.

Llamas were put in to bat and set 95, with Naimat Zafary hitting a rapid opening 26 and Phil Loveland-Stewart making what proved to be a vital 15. However, the hosts were bowled out with 5 overs still remaining, with a fragile total of 94 to defend.

Llamas got off to a good start with ball in hand, with Matt Piller (2-14) taking 2 wickets in the first over. Naimat (2-15) made further breakthroughs, and Naweed Zafary (1-18) taking another. However, Laughton continued to score well, with Sam Gillman (27) looking dangerous. A good partnership with Joe Light (8) pushed the visitors within just 20 runs of the total, with both wickets and overs in hand.

Victorious Llamas of Lewes

But the Lewesians held their nerve. George Scott, fresh from his 4-for against the same oppposition on Saturday, pulled off the same feat, this time taking a sublime 4 for just 5 runs.