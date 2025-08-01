Leaders Ramblers prove too strong for Glynde CC

By Michael Howarth
Published 1st Aug 2025, 09:00 BST
Glynde CC lost to top of the table Little Common Ramblers last Saturday, but managed to take 10 points from the Sussex Division 3 East game.

Little Common batted first and were bowled out for 179, with Tom Grantham, 42, top scoring.

Glynde bowled well, as Will Burton Durham, 4-41, and Joe Adams, 3-31, restricted the away side.

But only Ollie Bailey, 42, made much impression on Little Common's bowlers, as Eddie Lemmun, 4-33, and Renay Meadows, 3-28, helped bowl Glynde out for 118.

Glynde CC pictured earlier in the season

Glynde seconds continued their good form against the Ramblers’ twos. They batted first, with Charlie Hobden, 98, just missing out on a century, with Dominic Harris, 37, Robbie Mouland, 24, and Fred Withers, 20, helping Glynde to 237 all out.

Berwick Smith top scored for the home side with 41, but Gavin Sutherland, 3-21, and Zak Barber, 3-36, helped bowl Little Common out for 189.

Glynde III beat Newick, after scoring 325-5 as Syd Brandford struck 110, which included five sixes, while Stan Stoneham, 52 not out, and Neil Higgin, 43 not out, finished the innings off. Newick twos chased well, reaching 261-6, as Garry Cox, 2-18, and Stan Stoneham, 2-37, ensured a good win for Glynde.

