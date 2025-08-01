Leaders Ramblers prove too strong for Glynde CC
Little Common batted first and were bowled out for 179, with Tom Grantham, 42, top scoring.
Glynde bowled well, as Will Burton Durham, 4-41, and Joe Adams, 3-31, restricted the away side.
But only Ollie Bailey, 42, made much impression on Little Common's bowlers, as Eddie Lemmun, 4-33, and Renay Meadows, 3-28, helped bowl Glynde out for 118.
Glynde seconds continued their good form against the Ramblers’ twos. They batted first, with Charlie Hobden, 98, just missing out on a century, with Dominic Harris, 37, Robbie Mouland, 24, and Fred Withers, 20, helping Glynde to 237 all out.
Berwick Smith top scored for the home side with 41, but Gavin Sutherland, 3-21, and Zak Barber, 3-36, helped bowl Little Common out for 189.
Glynde III beat Newick, after scoring 325-5 as Syd Brandford struck 110, which included five sixes, while Stan Stoneham, 52 not out, and Neil Higgin, 43 not out, finished the innings off. Newick twos chased well, reaching 261-6, as Garry Cox, 2-18, and Stan Stoneham, 2-37, ensured a good win for Glynde.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.