Glynde CC lost to top of the table Little Common Ramblers last Saturday, but managed to take 10 points from the Sussex Division 3 East game.

Little Common batted first and were bowled out for 179, with Tom Grantham, 42, top scoring.

Glynde bowled well, as Will Burton Durham, 4-41, and Joe Adams, 3-31, restricted the away side.

But only Ollie Bailey, 42, made much impression on Little Common's bowlers, as Eddie Lemmun, 4-33, and Renay Meadows, 3-28, helped bowl Glynde out for 118.

Glynde seconds continued their good form against the Ramblers’ twos. They batted first, with Charlie Hobden, 98, just missing out on a century, with Dominic Harris, 37, Robbie Mouland, 24, and Fred Withers, 20, helping Glynde to 237 all out.

Berwick Smith top scored for the home side with 41, but Gavin Sutherland, 3-21, and Zak Barber, 3-36, helped bowl Little Common out for 189.

Glynde III beat Newick, after scoring 325-5 as Syd Brandford struck 110, which included five sixes, while Stan Stoneham, 52 not out, and Neil Higgin, 43 not out, finished the innings off. Newick twos chased well, reaching 261-6, as Garry Cox, 2-18, and Stan Stoneham, 2-37, ensured a good win for Glynde.