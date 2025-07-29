Little Common Ramblers won again in the Sussex Cricket League Division 3 East with a clinical 61-run victory over Glynde & Beddingham, thanks to a disciplined bowling performance and a gritty all-round team display.

Having won the toss and elected to bat first at Glynde’s picturesque ground, the Ramblers posted a modest but competitive 179 all out from 44.2 overs.

On a damp and unpredictable surface, batting was anything but straightforward.

Ramblers’ top order made a steady start with Tom Crathern top scoring on 41 before the middle overs saw a mini-collapse. But a composed 26 from Eddie Lemmon and 22 from Ed Feist, pushed the visitors to a total that felt slightly under par at tea.

Eddie Lemmon was MoM for the Ramblers, contributing with bat and ball

In reply, Glynde & Beddingham struggled to build momentum.

The Ramblers’ bowlers kept a tight grip from the outset, exploiting the conditions and offering little margin for error.

MoM Lemmon returned to complete a fine all-round performance, leading the attack with a skilful spell, finishing with figures of 4 for 33.

Backed by sharp fielding and tight lines from the other bowlers including 3 for 28 from Renay Meadows, Glynde were dismissed for 118 in 41.5 overs, falling well short of their target.

Ramblers captain Jon Meredith, speaking after the match, praised his team’s composure. “We knew 179 was a tricky total on this wicket. The boys stuck to their plans with the ball, and Eddie was outstanding in both departments.”

The win cements Little Common Ramblers' second place in the table and keeps their promotion hopes very much alive heading into the final third of the season.