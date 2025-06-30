Lewes St Michaels and Barcombe get together for men's mental health

Lewes St Michaels and Barcombe cricket clubs played a memorial game on Sunday in honour of former player Tom and raised £1,200 for men's mental health charities.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barcombe hosted Lewes St Michaels on Sunday to play a match in memory of former player Tom Bradford.

The purpose of the day was to honour Tom, who passed away last year and who's popularity was demonstrated by the large turnout of both players and supporters, who lined the boundary rope. The day also sought to raise awareness of men's mental health, to get men taking to one another more, as well as raising funds for the charities 'Lets get men talking' and 'Strongmen'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The players from both clubs were mixed into two teams and encouraged to get talking to one another, share their memories of Tom and have some fun with bat and ball. Young Isabelle Scott made bracelets for all players to wear prior the the match, while Lewes St Michaels Chairman presented Tom's family with his printed cricket shirt and Barcombe presented St Michaels with a signed pennant.

Players of Barcombe and Lewes St Michaels after their match on Sunday

The game itself was played in great spirit, with some top performances on show and plenty of light-hearted camaraderie.

A BBQ was enjoyed as both clubs and supporters got together for the raffle and auction, hosted brilliantly by George Scott, which raised over £1,200 for the charities mentioned.

Thanks to everyone who donated prizes and made purchases, including The Brewers Arms Lewes, Chaula's Restaurant, Bignose & Beardy Cider, Lewes FC and Sussex Cricket Foundation to name but a few.