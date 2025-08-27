Lewes St Michaels lose to super Strikers

Lewes St Michaels suffered a bruising defeat against Sussex League Division 8 East leaders Kerala Strikers.

After electing to bat first, the home side initially looked comfortable, with openers Richard Arnold (8) and James Sale (9) seeing out the initial overs well.

However, both succumbed to rising deliveries, being caught well. Kerala Strikers bowled great lines, giving few scoring opportunities and creating chances with nearly every ball on a challenging deck.

L Kodiyan took 4-15 and Ashokan Suseela 2-13 as the visitors rattled through the Lewesian batting line-up.

Tim Masson (7) provided some brief resistance but further wickets fell. At 46-7 things were looking particularly ugly for the hosts, however a useful partnership between skipper Pratik Patel (13) and Matt Piller (14 not out) pushed the Saints' total up to 80, before S Salim skittled the remaining two batters without conceding a run.

The visitors' tactic for chasing the low total was to do it as quickly as possible and boundaries the preferred method.

Saints knew that wickets were the currency that could buy them an unlikely foothold back into that game though and Matt Piller (1-28) made an immediate impact, dismissing S Mohammed (4) in the first over when Pratik Patel held on well to a mis-hit shot that was sent into orbit.

Kerala keeper J Thankacham (22) launched five fours over the legside boundary before being caught excellently on the same boundary by George Scott off the bowling of Naimat Zafary (1-31).

S Salim came out with the same approach but was dropped twice, first by Piller off his own bowling and then on the boundary, which dropped over for a six to rub salt in the wounds.

However, Salim (30no) continued his onslaught, unrelenting and dancing around in his crease like a flamenco dancer to put the bowlers off their lines.

The effectiveness of this unorthodox approach was testiment to his hitting ability, as he hammered two fours and three sixes at a strike rate off 200 to get the visitors over the line in extra-quick time.

S Gangadharan (23no) played a relatively slow anchor innings at the other end by his standards, with a strike rate of 124.

Saints were outplayed for the second time this season by the table topping Strikers but a couple of wins from their last two games would push them to double-figures of wins and a solid finish for their first season back in Division 8.