Lewes St Michaels not quite the bees' knees

Rotherfield 162 for 6 (31.3 overs); Lewes St Michaels 159 all out (36.5 overs)

Rotherfield saw off a spirited Lewes St Michaels side on Saturday to climb to the top of the table on a gloriously sunny day.

The hosts put St Michaels in but opening pair Richard Arnold (18) and Tim Masson (27) did well.

Buxted Park take on Crowhurst Park / Picture: Mike Skinner

A swarm of bees slowly moving across the outfield sent the players sprinting into the pavilion until the pitch-invaders decided to move on.

LSM’s opening stand was broken but Captain Fantastic Pratik Patel hit eight 4s and two 6s to reach his half-ton.

Arnold fell to Liam Edwards and David Harman (6-26) had Patel caught for 54.

Action from Buxted Park v Crowhurst Park / Picture: Mike Skinner

Thompson, Bradford, Barnett, Pike, Bassett and Field managed a combined total of 9 before James Sale (17) hit some handsome shots including a six and Matt Piller (13 not out) produced a late cameo to move the score to 159 all out.

After the break Patel and Piller bowled incisively. Piller had Elms (15) feather one behind to be taken by Arnold.

Brian Field and Jim Thompson came into the attack and both bowled economically.

Thompson bowled Des Hughes (25), then thrice more hitt the stumps of Stuart Munnery (19), Lewis Hartland (8) and Jack Burton (13).

Saints’ discipline with the ball started to falter, which was enough for Liam Edwards (42) to capitalise on, and his destructive innings swung the game back Rotherfield’s way. In Jim Thompson’s final over, Sam Barnett took a great catch on the boundary, which gave Thommo a well-deserved 5-for. But Rotherfield took home the 30 points.

Buxted Park CC got their division three east campaign win tally under way with a victory over Crowhurst Park.

After a woeful defeat at the hands of Rye, Buxted bounced back well.

Captain Tom Clift elected to bat first and openers James and Read put on 44.

However, two wickets in two balls sparked a collapse, leaving Buxted 54-4. Cockcroft (47) and G Clift (17) put on before the latter fell.

New signing Iain Allan hit a nice 27. Craig Olive and the Heater brothers added 37 between them as Buxted Park finished on 199-8.

The opening bowlers answered the call to arms. Isaac Heater removed each of the top three to leave CP reeling at 24-3. Magnificent slip catching by Olive helped.

Despite partnerships of varying sizes, Buxted never let them get away and took their chances with aplomb, (including a one handed stunner from Bryan Huxley.

Cockcroft followed up his gritty batting with economical figures of 3-16 off nine overs. Isaac Heater came back at the end to wrap the innings up, finishing with 4-33.

Balcombe v Barcombe, Division 5 Central

Balcombe 272-8 in 40 overs; Guy Dutton 89 Tommy Gaydon 2-10 Harry Stewart 2-36 Joe Wheatley 2-51; Barcombe 173 all out in 30.5 overs; Matt Tucker 57 Joe Wheatley 34. Balcombe won by 99 runs

Barcombe 2nds v Mayfield 4ths

Div 11 East (North): Mayfield 105-9 in 40 overs; John Coppard 3-12 Keith Savage 2-19; Barcombe 110-2 in 18 overs; Paul Coppard 46. Barcombe won by 8 wkts.

* Glynde won their first full League game of the season at home to Bexhill.

The home side batted first and were soon in trouble at 17-2, but the situation was revived by the returning Alex Thornhill with 57 and Archie Howard who struck 39.

Once Howard departed, Glynde lost three quick wickets and were in trouble on 102-6. Thornhill continued to anchor and James Peck revived the innings with 51 from 49 balls and was the final man dismissed, as Glynde finished on 217-9.

John Haffenden 3-53 and Kieran Malone 2=28 were the pick of the away side’s bowling.

Bexhill started in fine style, as Cameron Burgon 46 and Thomas Naish 35 had an opening partnership of 78.

Glynde's Charlie Hobden destroyed the innings, as he took 6-35 in a superb spell of off-spin while Alex Thornhill helped things along, as he took 3-51, as Bexhill collapsed to 151 all out.

Glynde II for the second week running lost a tight game, this time with Crowhurst Park II.

Glynde were bowled out for 220, with Louis Baron batting very well for 70, Darren Howard 23 and Charlie Silvester 16 and 54 extras helped Glynde reach their total. Justin Harley 2-19 and 3 others got 2 wickets apiece for Crowhurst Park.

Crowhurst Park won by 3 wickets with 3 overs remaining, Jonathan Peters 53 and Dan Flanaghan 46 saw Park home. Gavin Sutherland with 2-16 and Louis Baron with 2-60 were the top bowlers.