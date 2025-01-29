Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Little Common Ramblers’ indoor cricket side, the Lightning Cats, went one step closer to winning the SCF Indoor Division 3 title by beating local rivals Bexhill at Horntye by 19 runs.

Bexhill captain Gill won the toss and elected to field which had looked like a brilliant decision as the fiery K Ahmadzai ripped through the Cats top order finishing on figures of 4-18 from 3 overs.

At 23-4 the game already looked lost for the Cats but the opener Chris Meredith was still at the crease and looking to put the pressure back onto Bexhill with a number of perfectly timed drives.

Captain Renay Meadows joined Chris at the crease and helped recover the situation before being bowled himself at 44-5 leaving Chris to bat for 7 overs alone.

The Lightning Cats will play a final match v Robertsbridge in a title decider

Chris continued to apply pressure back onto the bowling team by picking gaps and pushing the Cats up to a defendable total of 81 before being caught in the final over.

Bexhill's innings got off to a bad start with Denis Clifford having the speed of thought to run out Leaney in the first over. Bexhill's other opener, Felix Holland, retired not out on 27 but the innings never truly got going with some efficient bowling from Meadows, Redhead & Bounsall leaving Bexhill 62-3 after their alloted 12 overs.

The Cats jumped back to the top of the table with one match left to play versus 2nd placed Robertsbridge on February 11. Both sides are on equal points meaning the winner will claim the league trophy.