Dom Morgan bowling for Lindfield

Winning the toss and electing to bat, the visitors started well, thanks to some untidy work in the field. Nathan Cooper was dropped first ball and went on to make a run a ball 47, whilst Prasansana Jayamanne's 58 gave further impetus to the innings.

At the other end, Sam Refry rode his luck with a run out chance to form the basis of the Burgess Hill total with 107 off 131 balls. Only Jayson Butler's 3 for 51 returned decent figures as the visitors racked up 254 for 6.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite a poor performance in the field, Lindfield fancied their chances in chasing down the total on a flat wicket and fast outfield. However. Dan Strange (2 for 38) took early wickets at the top of the order which hampered the home side's reply.

Simon Shivnarain (40) Steve Lazars (44) and James Scott (50 not out) dragged Lindfield back into the game but in reality, they were always behind the rate and finished 199 for 9.

Captain James Aggio-Brewe commented, "Our fielding efforts were the issue this week. We need to be much more ruthless with our ground fielding and create more pressure when the game is not going for us."