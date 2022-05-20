Little Common Ramblers, Battle, Winchelsea win - Sidley beaten

The Brighton skipper opted to bat and the away side made a steady start despite finding runs hard to come by against seamers Fin Jack and Jamison Allan.

Varun Khullar made the breakthrough when he found the edge of Joey Vance’s bat and Jon Meredith caught him at second slip.

Crowhurst Park in action at Buxted Park / Picture: Mike Skinner

The two combined again for the second wicket and Meredith removed opposing captain Atherton and left Brighton 46/3. Meredith (4/23) and fellow spinner Tom Crathern (1/27) bowled through the middle overs as Ramblers kept the run rate under control. Brighton ended on 197/7 with Fin Jack the other wicket-taker (2/44).

Ramblers made a nervy start, losing Ed Feist in the first overr as Matt Wood swung a trademark left-arm delivery through the gate. Ramblers were 25/3 after 6 overs.

Ethan Guest countered well as Ramblers ate away at the total, he and Varun Khullar added 37 and 23 before falling.

Chris Meredith and Mark Hopkinson dug deep to get Ramblers within touching distance before Meredith fell for a crucial 29. Hopkinson ended 17 not out after another brilliant chase with overseas Jamison Allan making 23 not out and hitting the winning runs.

Battle 2nd XI: 199-5 (40 overs); Seaford 3rd XI: 173-9 (40 overs). Battle won by 26 runs

Battle chose to bat first on a glorious afternoon. Kieran Dudgeon (21) shone before a partnership of 84 between Kye Phillips and Steve Huggins (42) set a base.

Faisal Butt and Matt Varndell (2-10) were the pick of the Seaford bowlers but Phillips (76) and Sanjay Sharma (32*) gave Battle a good total.

George Harris (3-25) struck twice early in Seaford’s reply, but a partnership of 71 between Dom Weisz (24) and Mark McCaughan brought Seaford back into it.

Phillips (3-18) slowed the momentum. McCaughan put pressure on the Battle attack but Dudgeon (2-27) finally bowled him for 84, ending Seaford’s chances.

Wadhurst 234-7 (30pts), Sidley 180-7 (11pts)

David Coveney carried his bat for Sidley in a 54-run defeat at home to Wadhurst.

Coveney ended on 77 not out and shared in a partnership of 50 with Steve Ramsden (19) and 46 with Paul Johnson (30) before Sidley ended on 180-7.

Wadhurst had amassed 234-7 after being asked to bat in the Division 10 East fixture. Cavan O'Connor was the most successful Sidley bowler with 3-26. Ramsden claimed 2-50, and there was a wicket each for Craig Ramsden and Ryan Polton.

Beckley 120; Winchelsea 121-1