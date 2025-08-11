Little Common Ramblers continued their push for promotion from Sussex League Division 3 East with a convincing nine-wicket win away to bottom-placed Seaford at The Salts.

In sunny but blustery conditions, the hosts chose to bat first, but a blistering opening spell from Varun Khullar (4-26) tore through the top order, reducing Seaford to 32-4. Fellow opener Kaleb bowled economically without reward, conceding just 16 runs from 7 overs.

Harvey Jack built on last week’s strong showing with 2-15, while Renay Meadows’ spin (4-23) cleaned up the lower order. Seaford were dismissed for just 89.

In reply, Tom Crathern (15) and Malcolm Johnson (42*) made steady progress before Crathern fell lbw. Ed Feist (23*) joined Johnson to complete the chase without further loss, sealing Little Common’s fourth consecutive league victory.

Varun Khullar was the star of the show for the Ramblers once again

The win keeps Little Common second in the table, 22 points behind leaders Bolney and 30 clear of third-placed Lindfield.

With four matches remaining, they face a pivotal run-in, starting with Rottingdean next week before crunch fixtures against Bolney and Lindfield, and a final game at Crowhurst Park.

Little Common Ramblers’ 2nd XI kept their promotion hopes burning with a high-scoring victory over Newhaven at Little Common Rec.

Skipper Jack Biddiss’s side, still smarting from last year’s final-day heartbreak, piled on the runs thanks to a superb century from Ben Atkin. Lloyd Williams (69*) and Alex Coombs (60) added valuable contributions as the hosts racked up an imposing 296-5.

Newhaven made a bold reply but fell 34 runs short at 262-7. Fin Jack (2-54), David Till (2-24) and Jack Bounsall (2-42) shared the wickets to seal a vital win.

The result keeps Ramblers second in Division 7, just 10 points separating them from third-placed St Peters – their next opponents – and fourth-placed Iden. Only one team will be promoted, setting up a tense finish.

“The division has been so tight all year,” Biddiss said. “We know it’s likely to go to the wire, so we’ll have to bat and bowl very well to take that final step.”