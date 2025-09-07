Little Common Ramblers storm into play-offs with dominant final day display

A superb final-day display at Crowhurst Park secured Little Common Ramblers second place in Division 3 East – and with it, the final play-off position ahead of Lindfield.

The Ramblers went into the game knowing only a win would realistically be enough to keep their promotion hopes alive. Their opponents, Crowhurst Park, had been play-off contenders last season but entered the match bottom of the table, fighting for survival.

With a damp pitch following heavy midweek rain, the toss was always going to be crucial. The hosts won it and sent Little Common into bat on a soft surface.

Openers Crathern (30) and the in-form Johnson (80) got the visitors off to a flying start, finding the gaps with confident stroke play. Crathern was unfortunate to be run out at the non-striker’s end after a straight drive from Johnson deflected off the bowler’s fingers, but at 86-1 the Ramblers had built a strong foundation.

Chris Meredith (52) picked up the momentum immediately, striking three boundaries in his first over and racing to a half-century in partnership with Johnson. With wickets in hand, Varun Khullar added a quickfire 38* to propel Little Common to an imposing 245-6.

Meanwhile, news filtered through that rivals Lindfield were chasing just 165 – adding extra pressure to the Ramblers’ bowlers to finish the job.

Crowhurst Park started brightly with Shaw striking early boundaries, but he fell to a classic Feist catch off Auld’s bowling (1-22). From there, Harvey Jack (2-26) and Renay Meadows (3-16) tore through the top order before Eddie Lemmon (3-7) cleaned up the tail. Wicketkeeper Chris Meredith even claimed a bizarre catch – trapping the ball in the crook of his elbow.

Crowhurst Park were eventually bundled out for just 103, 142 runs short, sealing both their relegation and Little Common’s playoff place. Lindfield’s defeat in their own match widened the gap between the sides to 30 points.

Reflecting on the achievement, captain Jon Meredith said: “We felt we’d be competitive in Division 3 after coming up as champions, but to finish second and have a chance of back-to-back promotions is fantastic. The team have been brilliant all season and we’ll give everything in these next two matches.”

Little Common now face Chichester Priory Park, the third-placed side from Division 3 West, at Glynde on Saturday. Victory would set up a play-off final against Buxted Park, who finished eighth in Division 2, with a place in the higher division at stake.