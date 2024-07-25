Littlehampton are top dogs, Worthing still searching, Dorgan does it for Southwick and Shoreham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Littlehampton have gone top of Division 3 West – but Worthing are still looking for their first Sussex Premier League win.

Away to Chichester Priory Park, Littlehampton won the toss and elected to bowl first.

This looked a poor decision as the Chi openers got off to a very good start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connar Robson (2-37) got the breakthrough and Ben Duffell (2-36) carried on his good form with the ball, and when he bowled dangerman Thomas Drake-Brockman first ball, Littlehampton had high hopes of restricting the home side to under 200.

Martyn Swift batting for Worthing | Picture: Stephen Goodger

However, Chichester’s middle order were in good form and all made useful contributions to help the home side up to 246-8.With normal opening batsman Chris Heberlein having broken his finger while keeping, the away side had to shuffle the order.

Mike Askew (73) and Harry Standing (17) put on 56 and Mac Cox (48) joined his captain at the crease and the away side were going well.

A couple of quick wickets left the away side 125-3 after 24 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A wobble was avoided when Ally James smashed 70 not out, and with the support of Cox and Olly Hemsley (16*), he steered his side to the win.

Action in the Findon win over Pagham | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Skipper Askew said: “It was our seventh win on the bounce, and probably our most impressive performance with the bat in quite a while.

"We werent really sure what a good score was but with the confidence we have now, we were confident we could chase anything.

"Ally batted superbly and Mac played a great supporting role through most of the innings.”

Findon beat Pagham by 121 runs, also in Division 3 West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Put into bat, Findon totalled 266, thanks in no small part to 84 by Daniel Cormack and 57 from Matthew Glover. Dario Cumberbatch and Wayne Green took three wickets each for Pagham, Nick Smith two.

Smith scored 57 in the reply and James Marshall hit 45 but Pagham were all out for 145, Graham Manser taking 4-15 and Akarshan Arora 3-47. Findon are third.

In the Sussex Premier, Worthing remain bottom after losing by six wickets at Roffey.

Worthing elected to bat and scored 245, which the hosts overhauled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worthing skipper Darryl Rebbetts said: “It was an excellent game of cricket and that's what we want to be involved in and being in the top division allows us to compete in high quality cricket.

"Our batting is looking more positive – we're sticking to aggressive batting which is positive and our overseas Campbell Macmillan benefitted from his family being over from Zimbabwe and batted exceptionally alongside Gavin Miles and Giorgio Rigali.

"We bowled and fielded really well for 60 overs and pushed Roffey. But Matt Davies batted incredibly well for every one of those 60 overs, it was a shame we couldn't keep opening up the other end.

"We look forward to trying to upset leaders Nomads on Saturday.”

Forest Row v Southwick & Shoreham

Division 8 Central

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An heroic batting performance from stand-in skipper Harry Dorgan put the Wickers into fourth place – and set up a possible late charge for promotion.

Forest Row opted to bat first on a belter of a pitch but the S&S bowlers gave little away.

Harry Sutton and Gary Mussen took early wickets and a comedy run-out saw Forest Row at 16-3. The arrival of A Thilagarajan shored up Forest Row as he plundered 49.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others came and went until P Thilagarajan scored 43 late on to take Forest Row to a respectable 170.

Sutton and Dorgan took two wickets apiece with the excellent Mussen returning figures of 4-26.

The Wickers began badly as wickets tumbled finding them at 26-4 in quick time until the indefatigable Dorgan was joined at the crease by James O’Farrell and they set about rebuilding the away team’s innings.

They began slowly but once they had their eye in, Dorgan in particular became more expansive. O’Farrell dropped anchor for a steady 35 while Dorgan steamrollered his way to a second century in three weeks (with a hat-trick in between).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His 103 came in 96 balls with 15 fours and four sixes to take the Wickers home for the loss of five wickets with eight overs to spare. Dorgan and O’Farrell put on 147.