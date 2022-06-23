Littlehampton beat Broadwater - Southwick are on Point

Broadwater batted first and totalled 200-9, led by 49 from skipper Ben Challen and 36 by Akhona Mbanga, Zack Sanderson taking 3-37 for Littlehampton.

When the visitors replied, they got home by seven wickets – with Tom Lee’s 78 backed up by an unbeaten 39 from Shikha Mehta. Challen and Graham Merritt-Blann took a wicket apiece and the result leaves Littlehampton ninth and Broadwater bottom.

Challen said: “We had a few starts but nobody kicked on to get a sizeable score and 200 was probably 30 short of a good target.

Action from Broadwater v Littlehampton / Picture: Stephen Goodger

"We bowled poorly and never really got amongst the wickets and they ended up chasing down the runs fairly conformably.”

Littlehampton captain Mike Askew said: “The season so far and especially these last few weeks have been extremely difficult with with injuries and unavailability.

"We’ve struggled to get a consistent side out and it’s shown in results. Going forward, availability should be a lot better and hopefully we can get a few wins.

“t was really good to get back to winning ways. In most games so far we’ve been close but we’ve either fallen short with ball or bat. Although they got 200, we didn’t do anything wrong in the field.

"All our bowlers bowled well. We were confident we’d chase 200, and made pretty easy work of it. It was good to see Tom finally getting some runs and he was well supported by Nathan, Brad, and Shikhar. We now need to go on a bit of a run.”

Southwick v Hurstpierpoint - Division 7 Central

Hurst asked the Wickers to bat first and Cornell and Ghasemi posted 68 despite a pitch misbehaving.

Ghasemi went for 19 before it was decided the pitch was dangerous and the match was moved to an adjacent wicket.

Cornell succumbed for a superb 62 but only Moore with 18 and Dawson with 11 made double figures. Wickers posted a respectable 170.