Littlehampton Cricket Club had a thoroughly enjoyable tour of Jamaica.

The team spent the first part of their trip at the Kariba Kariba Guest House in Mandeville. After relaxing with a visit to the stunning YS River Falls and a tour of Mandeville, they played their first game in Kingston.

Their opponents were the University of West Indies, Mona, who they played at the Sir Frank Worrall Cricket Ground against a backdrop of Jamaica’s stunning blue mountains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tourists put the UWI into bat and after Zack Sanderson took the first wicket the rest of the attack struck at regular intervals to restrict the home team to 238-9 off 40 overs.

Littlehampton CC's touring party relaxing at YS Falls

Akshay Goyal and Ollie Hemsley took three wickets each while Andy Greig shone with an economical 1-25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In reply Littlehampton reached 140-3 and looked to have a genuine chance of victory. The UWI bowlers applied the pressure and the tourists were 174 all out .

It was still a creditable performance for a team experiencing Caribbean conditions for the first time with opener Mike Askew’s knock of 70 the standout innings.

Littlehampton were back in action the next day at the French Park Mini Oval in Spur Tree where they faced Fairfield United CC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They bowled first and an excellent all-round effort saw them shoot their opponents out for 168. Andy Greig’s spin bamboozled the Jamaicans as he returned 3-30. In reply Askew’s 48 not out was pivotal as was Dan Peach’s 29 as Littlehampton won by four wickets.

Wicketkeeper Sam Pannell took one full in the face from a delivery that shot through but was able to carry on with just a sore nose and a pair of black eyes.

The final game was a 20/20 game with a talented young team from Holmwood Technical High School. There was a big crowd of interested pupils watching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home team posted an excellent score of 227-9. Wickets were shared with Sanderson taking threeand Dan Foot and Andy Greig two apiece. In reply Akshay Goyal and Askew’s opening stand of 119 looked like it might give them the foundations for victory. was promising but Goyal departed for 43 and although Askew went on to make 83, once he was out Littlehampton’s reply petered out as they finished on 195-4.

The tour was a success on every level. It was an absolute privilege to play in Jamaica where at every venue the team were welcomed with exceptional hospitality.

The tourists gave trophies to their hosts and player of the match awards to opponents. Connections were made with the Jamaican people, who appreciated a team coming from England. After three days of cricket the party moved on to Negril for the second week when they relaxed in the Jamaican sunshine.