Littlehampton move to top of the table with victory against Steyning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Littlehampton moved to top of the table with a three wicket victory against Steyning at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steyning won the toss and batted first. They got off to a quick start with Greg Iago (25) and Hywel Jones (77) looking to take the bowlers on.

The home side fought back, and although wickets weren’t regularly falling, the run rate dropped. Olly Hemsley (2-36) removed dangerman Jones but Ben Shelford (39) and Tom Chalmers (28*) helped Steyning up to 209-5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Littlehampton's chase got off to a steady start with Chris Heberlein (37) and Brad James (32) seeing off the first few overs.

Littlehampton CC.

However, 67-1 soon became 108-5 and Steyning were on top. Skipper Mike Askew (42*) was joined at the crease by Hemsley (31). Hemsley hit his first ball for 6 and that set the tone for the rest of the innings.

The pair put on 76 for the 6th wicket to take the home side close to victory. Akshay Goyal (9) and Nathan Perry (6*) then helped steer the home side to a very important 3 wicket victory.

“Another very good performance from everyone. Although we didn't take the wickets we usually take, we were still very happy at tea to be chasing below 5 an over at the sportsfield, and we were confident we’d chase it. That's exactly what we did despite a bit of a wobble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Olly batted really well alongside me, and he has proved to be a very useful addition since he comeback to the club.

"That was our 6th win in a row and we’re now 134 points clear of the relegation zone. This group of players now have real confidence and its great to see after a couple years of struggles.”