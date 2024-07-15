Littlehampton move to top of the table with victory against Steyning
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Steyning won the toss and batted first. They got off to a quick start with Greg Iago (25) and Hywel Jones (77) looking to take the bowlers on.
The home side fought back, and although wickets weren’t regularly falling, the run rate dropped. Olly Hemsley (2-36) removed dangerman Jones but Ben Shelford (39) and Tom Chalmers (28*) helped Steyning up to 209-5.
Littlehampton's chase got off to a steady start with Chris Heberlein (37) and Brad James (32) seeing off the first few overs.
However, 67-1 soon became 108-5 and Steyning were on top. Skipper Mike Askew (42*) was joined at the crease by Hemsley (31). Hemsley hit his first ball for 6 and that set the tone for the rest of the innings.
The pair put on 76 for the 6th wicket to take the home side close to victory. Akshay Goyal (9) and Nathan Perry (6*) then helped steer the home side to a very important 3 wicket victory.
“Another very good performance from everyone. Although we didn't take the wickets we usually take, we were still very happy at tea to be chasing below 5 an over at the sportsfield, and we were confident we’d chase it. That's exactly what we did despite a bit of a wobble.
"Olly batted really well alongside me, and he has proved to be a very useful addition since he comeback to the club.
"That was our 6th win in a row and we’re now 134 points clear of the relegation zone. This group of players now have real confidence and its great to see after a couple years of struggles.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.