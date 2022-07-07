Littlehampton shock Worthing - Findon, Broadwater, Chippingdale slip up

Batting first, Harry Dunn's hosts scored 230 all out thanks largely to 49 from Harry Merritt-Blann and 41 from Alex Watkins. Shikha Mehta took 3-44 for Littlehampton.

Skipper Askew then scored an unbeaten 117 at just over a run a ball supported by Bradley James (39) and others as the visitors won by eight wickets in a shade over 40 overs.

Despite the result Worthing stay top and Littlehampton remain one off the bottom although the men from The Sportsfield are only 10 points behind Billingshurst

Littlehampton skipper Askew said: “It was an impressive performance from everyone on Saturday. We went to top of the table side with no pressure on us, and everyone expecting us to get smashed, and we have blown them away with ease.

"Our bowlers did well to bowl them out with Shikhar taking a three-fer. We had a bit of a change of plan with the bat, and I went up to the top to try and show a bit more intent than we have in previous weeks.

"I rode my luck a few times but managed to see us through to the end. Tom, Brad, Shikhar, and Louis all supported me well and we made the run chase look easy against one of the best teams in league.

"The challenge now is to consistently perform like that so we can get away from trouble.”

Findon v St James - Division 2

Findon slipped to defeat at home to St James Montefiore after failing to get enough runs on the board.

Glenn Bridson’s 39 was the highlight of the hosts’ 153 all out as Michael Murray’s 4-33 wreaked havoc.

In reply St James reached the target for the loss of five wickets with Joe O'Neill (36) and Luke Heath (31no) leading their charge.

Div 3 West round-up

Steyning racked up 306 to win by 93 runs at Broadwater.

A superb 127 by opener Lachlan Walsh and 60 by Isaac Tidley helped Steyning to their huge total, with James Horn (2-72) the pick of the bowlers.

Broadwater needed a big score from someone in reply but none of their batsman got in and going – until Akhona Mbanga struck 55, by which time their hopes of reaching the target had gone. Sam Hunt (3.41) was Steyning’s best bowler as Broadwater fell short.

Chippingdale lost by five wickets at Pagham. Samuel Avinou (52) top scored in the Chipps’ total of 216-8 before got there with five wickets down – four different Chipps bowlers taking a wicket apiece.

Division 4 West

Goring lost by 14 runs at Felbridge and Sunnyside.

Varun Sharma and Matt Keen each took three wickets as Felbridge were restricted to 228 all out. But 54 from Stuart Carter was the only notable innings as Goring were bowled out for 214.

Southwick v Brighton and Hove 3rd - Division 7 Central

Brighton & Hove posted one of the highest scores seen at Buckingham Park since Southwick began to play there, racking up 204 all out from 38 overs.

That was despite the Wickers bowlers tying their openers down in the first ten overs. Paul Grennan proved difficult to get away.

Paul Hudson was hampered by injury and proved expensive. Twirler Dorgan took two wickets but was punished byOmar Nasseri (56) and Will Furse (49).

Keeper Craig Dawson bagged snagged two victims in his spell as Southwick tried everything to stem the flood. Grennan returned the best figures of 4-32.

Southwick began slowly and were never able to accelerate. James O’Farrell hung around for an excellent 40 but none of the other batters could score big runs.

Only Jack Moore (23) and Harry Dorgan (24) put any pressure on the attack. Southwick fell 31 short.

Skipper Dorgan said “We didn’t have the best day in the field and gave away unnecessary runs.

"We batted well but were always just behind the run rate and left to much to do.”

Dome Mission 2nd v Southwick 2nd

A twos team welcoming the return of of some U16s faced a similar problem to the firsts, with top of the table Dome Mission posting 210- 9 from 40 overs.

Young Harry Cracknell and veteran spinner Tom Wilson were the most successful bowlers with two wickets apiece.

In reply the batters were way off the pace managing just 114-9 off 40. Top scorers were Dan Reilly(23) and Matt Colburn(18).

Southwick Sheilas v Chippendale

On a fine Sunday afternoon, In only their third match, the Sheilas entertained Chippendale at Southwick Green.

Batting first Chipps scored 335-1, to which the Wickers replied with a creditable 297, captain Vicky Barrett top scoring, despite injury, with 35 off 16 balls.