Local bragging rights at stake as Horsham and Roffey get fired up for big derby

Local bragging rights are at stake this Saturday at Cricketfield Road when Horsham welcome Roffey in the always hard fought, well-supported local derby.

Roffey skipper Matt Davies

And this year there is added spice with re-booted in form Horsham riding high and, after being league Champions six times in nine years, Roffey currently struggling at the bottom of the table.

Eagerly anticipating the game, Horsham Cricket Manager Ben Williams told the County Times: “We always respect the opposition, so we’re definitely not taking anything for granted.

"We’ve been playing well and have just had a good battling win against Bognor, and are just maintaining the focus on what we’re doing.

"Club fortunes go in cycles, and we know Roffey haven’t had the best of starts, but they’re still a strong unit, so we won’t be taking the game lightly.”

Last Sunday, at the invitation of the league Williams, and teammates James Brehaut and Ollie Haines were at Arundel bowling out in the middle against the Indian Test team based there ahead of their forthcoming ICC World Test Championship Final versus Australia at the Oval, Williams enthusing: “It was an amazing experience – a real thrill for all of us!”

Meanwhile, thinking about the Horsham clash, Roffey skipper Matt Davies said: “The challenges are coming at us thick and fast – we’ve played Preston Nomads and East Grinstead and next we’ve got Horsham, three top teams.

"We’ve lost some key players, so we knew it was always going to be tough, but it’s no secret that our batting has been letting us down.

"We feel that one good innings will enable us to turn the corner and give us a confidence boost, and there’s no better place to do that than at Horsham!

"We’ll be training hard as ever and we’re all fired up for the local derby.”

On Saturday, Horsham beat Bognor by 37 runs with Joe Willis hitting 80 and Bertie Foreman taking 4-40.

Roffey were beaten by 143 runs by East Grinstead after being bowled out for just 86 in reply to the 230 target. Harnoop Kalsi (4-41) and Will Fenwick (3-51) were the pick of the Roffey bowlers.