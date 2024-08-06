LSM close gap on table-topping Alfriston

Alfriston 206-8 (40 overs) v Lewes St Michaels 210-6 (38.2 overs)

Lewes St Michaels secured a big win away at table-topping Alfriston after chasing down 207 in tricky conditions.

Saints toiled somewhat with the ball and the hosts batted confidently, Aaron Smith hitting 53 and Callum Crowhurst was good value for his late 40.

George Scott (3-36) sent the middle order packing with a fine spell, which included a Superman-esque grab from James Sale at first slip, while Matt Piller (2-48) and Naweed Zafary (2-38) took some important wickets, dispite an aggressive onslaught from the Alfriston batters, which accelerated them to a solid total of 206.

Victorious Saints side at Alfriston.

The restart was delayed after a Downland downpour and the tricky conditions after tea didn't help the Lewesians, as two wickets fell quickly; Aaron Smith (2-42) bowling a dangerous spell.

However, Captain Pratik Patel (24) looked assured at the crease, and some delightful drives contributed to a superb partnership with Naveed Zafary which set the game up for the visitors. Naveed played a blinder, hitting a match-wining 93.

That said, the game was far from won when Simon Bomford strode to the crease with sixty still required from the last ten overs. Bomford played himself in with a lofty drive over mid-on and then proceeded to spank sixes to all corners for his 39 not out, and George Scott (10 not out) remained composed to hit the winning runs with an over to spare.

A fine performance from the Lewes side against strong opposition and a double-celebration just two days later as LSM's T20 outfield Llamas of Lewes reached the Quarter Finals of the Sussex Slam.

Next up, LSM host Nutley at the Convent Field.