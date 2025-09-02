LSM win: Sale's 6s rain before it pours

Lewes St Michaels beat the rain to win away at Rotherfield thanks to another sensational spell of bowling from Naimat Zafary and some ruthless hitting from James Sale.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sat 30th August:

Rotherfield 125 all out (26.4 overs) Vs Lewes St Michaels 126-4 (19 overs)

LSM win by 6 wickets.

James Sale and Naimatullah Zafary after their match-winning performances

Under moody skies, Saints' skipper Pratik Patel won the toss and put the hosts in to bat. The weather forecast made for grim reading and the visitors knew that if they were to get a result, it would need be to be done before the predicted washout time of around 4:30pm. It looked as if LSM had made an instant breakthrough, but Matt Piller dropped off his own bowling for the second week in a row; misjudging a mis-hit by Paul Matthews in the swirling wind. It looked a costly error as run-machine Matthews started striking the ball around beautifully, with the hosts racing to 43 off the first five overs. Naimat Zafary came into the attack early, to get Saints a foothold back in the game. Piller was able to make amends when he caught a Matthews (27) pull to square leg from his first over: the division's top wicket taker vanquishing the division's top run-scorer. Fellow opener Chris Buck (22), who had also got off to flier was then bowled by a Zafary jaffer. Mooiman (1) and Mackay (8) were to fall by the same fate. Ash Williams held on to a tough chance to remove Jack Burton (7), as Zafary brought up his 5-for but he wasn't done yet. George Scott caught Jasper Burton at silly mid-off before Rob Patterson held a drilled shot from Joe Hall, as Naimat Zafary finished with exceptional figures of 7-32 and is up to an eye-watering forty scalps so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a brief mizzle-induced interlude, Matt Piller (1-38) returned to the attack and his swinging deliveries lured John Baldock (18) into edging behind to the bucket hands of James Sale. Rob Patterson (2-25) bowled excellently with a probing line and was rewarded when John Elms (3) edged behind to wicketkeeper Arnold before clean-bowling Rotherfield's keeper Mark Gilbert for 14, wrapping up the hosts' innings for 125.

The sky was beginning to bruise and showers could be seen depositing on the far side of the valley. Saints needed to get a wriggle on if they were to get the required runs before the inclement weather intervened. John Elms (1-18) was bowling with pace and aggression though and the visitors were forced to see him out with restraint, but not before he'd taken the wicket of Patterson (6) thanks to a good catch at square leg.

Richard Arnold (29) had done the lion's share of fending off Elms, which allowed James Sale (66) to start freeing his arms against the other bowlers, which he did to devastating effect. Sale's route to 66 was a short one. His St Michaels' team mates were nervously eyeing the skies, as the dark clouds rolled in but it was 6s that were raining down. Sale hit 24 off one over to bring up his half-ton, but these were no slogs; rather immaculately timed straight drives down the ground and middled flicks off his pads. He was eventually caught on the ropes off the bowling of Baldock (2-30), who also bowled Arnold as he looked to accelerate himself. However, the damage had been done and only the British weather stood between Saints and a double over their hosts, as light rain began to fall and a squally wind whipped up.

Action from Rotherfield

With conditions becoming critical, George Scott took the kamikaze approach for the cause; swinging his bat to strike 4 from his first ball, bowled by the second. With just 8 runs required, Raj Kaushal (8 n.o.) hit two beautifully cut boundaries to seal the win, and not a moment too soon. The heavens opened minutes later but Saints were singing in the rain with safety in the league all but secured and a win at bottom side Westfield next Saturday would give LSM the third highest win total in the competitive Division 8.