Maskell’s pride as Bognor CC pull off remarkable escape from Premier League relegation

Bognor CC skipper Ryan Maskell told of his pride in his team after they proved the doubters wrong and pulled off a great escape to survive in the Sussex Premier Cricket League.

The Regis Oval outfit looked all but down at the end of July but three wins and a draw in August set up a winner-stays-up battle at East Grinstead on the final day last Saturday. And Bognor held their nerve to win it.

Maskell told us: “Everyone doubted us and we stood up in crucial times, sticking together and showing how being an 11-man team can get you through tough situations.

"Full credit to the boys for sticking together through thick and thin this year.

Bognor celebrate at East Grinstead, where they won to stave off premier division relegation | Picture: Martin Denyer

"We’ve always said what an amazing team bond we have, and not giving up when relegation was staring us in the face is testament to that. I could not be prouder of this group for the way they fought for every point this year.

"Crucially, we just let it all work out.”

Bognor had to chase a club-record 291 at East Grinstead to save their skins.

Led by Ollie Dabinett-Jays’ magnificent innings of 106 not out, Bognor reached their target to win by two wickets and consign EG to Division 2 cricket in 2026.

Dabinett-Jays’ knock, off 113 balls, including a majestic clip over square leg to seal victory off the retiring Lewis Hatchett, will rightfully take all the plaudits.

But Bognor’s survival was weeks in the making.

Having mustered one win in their first 13 games, Bognor first beat second-place finishers Preston Nomads by one wicket. They then beat fourth-placed Roffey by three wickets in an incredible game, with overseas Rob Pratt taking 7-39 with a badly injured ankle.

A defeat to champions Horsham followed, before Bognor beat Haywards Heath via DLS thanks to a spirited performance.

At EG, Karan Banker struck 90 in the home side’s imposing 290.

Bognor were pegged back to 69-3, before Dabinett-Jays and Taylor Jaycocks (38) put on 80. Luke Smith struck a classy 46 and Bognor needed six to win off the final two overs, using only one ball to spark scenes of jubilation on a ground they had never won at before.