Match in 26 pictures: Hastings win at Worthing to set up last-day title battle

Hastings Priory won at Worthing to set up the most tense final day imaginble in Division 2 of the Sussex Cricket League.

Tom Gillespie’s team won by seven wickets to go level on points with long-time leaders Worthing at the top. And with West Chiltington and Thakeham only nine points behind, any one of the three could still win the title – and any two of the three could be promoted.

Worthing were put into bat and struggled throughout their innings on a rain-affected afternoon. Adam Barton, Seaver Cowley and Adam Page each took two wickets while Harry Merritt-Blann (22) was the only batsman to pass 20. Worthing ended on a 37-over total of 132-9.

Hastings always looked in control in their reply and 44 not out from Dylan Woolley, 32 not out from Greg Devlin and 31 by Cowley got them home with five overs to spare.

With West Chilts winning by 32 runs at home to Crowhurst Park, it sets up a nailbiting final day when Worthing go to Crowhurst Park, Hastings host Brighton and Hove and West Chilts go to Buxted Park.

See pictures from Worthing v Hastings by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked.

1 . Worthing CC v Hastings CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (1).jpeg Worthing CC take on Hastings Priory in Division 2 of the Sussex Cricket League Photo: Stephen Goodger

2 . Worthing CC v Hastings CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (30).jpeg Worthing CC take on Hastings Priory in Division 2 of the Sussex Cricket League Photo: Stephen Goodger

3 . Worthing CC v Hastings CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (25).jpeg Worthing CC take on Hastings Priory in Division 2 of the Sussex Cricket League Photo: Stephen Goodger