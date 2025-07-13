Match in 36 pictures: Findon beat Steyning to march on at top of table

Steyning won and elected to bat in the heat, Chris Barnett top-scoring with 70 and Harvey King weighing in with 59 as they totalled 226.
Dylan Jobson was the Findon star with the ball, taking 4-15, with Graham Manser claiming 2-32.
Jabe Rogers led the hosts’ reply with 59 while Alex Stephens scored 31 as Findon reached the target five down, William Crees the most successful bowler with 3-43.
The win means Findon are 16 points clear at the top, with Pagham in second, and Steyning a further 25 points back in third.
See pictures from the sun-baked match by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked – and get the local cricket action in the Worthing Herald, out Thursday.
