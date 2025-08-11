Match in pictures: Southwick and Shoreham CC enjoy win over Burgess Hill CC thirds

Southwick and Shoreham CC v Burgess Hill CC thirds, Sussex League Division 8 Centralplaceholder image
By Steve Bone
Published 11th Aug 2025, 07:00 BST
Southwick and Shoreham’s solid Division 8 Central campaign continued with a 32-run win at home to Burgess Hill thirds.

Southwick were put into bat and were grateful to opener Adam Walter for his 51 – backed up by 29 from Harry Cracknell and 22 not out by Farhad Barakzai as they reached 165-8.

Jack Macdonald took 4-17 for Burgess Hill.

Mike Dovey (74 not out) batted superbly in the reply but was the only batsman who did as Hill were bowled out for 133, with Dean Ghasemi taking 3-42 and Harry Sutton and skip Harry Dorgan claiming two victims each.

Southwick and Shoreham remain third in the table, Hill are seventh.

