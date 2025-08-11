Match in pictures: Southwick and Shoreham CC enjoy win over Burgess Hill CC thirds

Southwick were put into bat and were grateful to opener Adam Walter for his 51 – backed up by 29 from Harry Cracknell and 22 not out by Farhad Barakzai as they reached 165-8.

Jack Macdonald took 4-17 for Burgess Hill.

Mike Dovey (74 not out) batted superbly in the reply but was the only batsman who did as Hill were bowled out for 133, with Dean Ghasemi taking 3-42 and Harry Sutton and skip Harry Dorgan claiming two victims each.

Southwick and Shoreham remain third in the table, Hill are seventh.

1 . Southwick and Shoreham CC v Burgess Hill CC 3rds pictures by Stephen Goodger (36).jpeg Southwick and Shoreham CC v Burgess Hill CC thirds, Sussex League Division 8 Central Photo: Stephen Goodger

2 . Southwick and Shoreham CC v Burgess Hill CC 3rds pictures by Stephen Goodger (32).jpeg Southwick and Shoreham CC v Burgess Hill CC thirds, Sussex League Division 8 Central Photo: Stephen Goodger

3 . Southwick and Shoreham CC v Burgess Hill CC 3rds pictures by Stephen Goodger (37).jpeg Southwick and Shoreham CC v Burgess Hill CC thirds, Sussex League Division 8 Central Photo: Stephen Goodger