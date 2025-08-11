Match in pictures: Southwick and Shoreham CC enjoy win over Burgess Hill CC thirds

Southwick were put into bat and were grateful to opener Adam Walter for his 51 – backed up by 29 from Harry Cracknell and 22 not out by Farhad Barakzai as they reached 165-8.
Mike Dovey (74 not out) batted superbly in the reply but was the only batsman who did as Hill were bowled out for 133, with Dean Ghasemi taking 3-42 and Harry Sutton and skip Harry Dorgan claiming two victims each.
Southwick and Shoreham remain third in the table, Hill are seventh.
