Matthew proud to take over from fellow Lord’s opener Patrick at cricket club

Ditchling Cricket Club have elected a new club president following the death of Patrick Nolan last summer.

The 64-year-old died from pancreatic cancer in August. He was an inspirational cricket figure, his death a huge loss to the club.

Before becoming club president, Patrick captained the club in the 1990s. The style and effectiveness of his captaincy were widely admired, and he led Ditchling from East Sussex division three to division one.

At the club’s recent annual meeting the committee unanimously elected Matthew Searle, 59, to succeed Patrick as president.

Ditchling CC's former and much-missed president Patrick Nolan tossing the coin with MCC captain Ian Cox in a Ditchling cricket week fixture against the MCC

Matthew said: “I’m under no illusions as to what big shoes I am stepping into. Patrick was an iconic figure in Ditchling Cricket Club. In ten very successful years as club captain, he was known and loved around the county for leading our club and playing cricket in the best spirit.”

Matthew has given more than 40 years’ service to Ditchling. He first played for the club in 1981 and captained the 1st XI from 1989 to 1992.

Since 1986 Matthew has served on the committee - from 2003 to 2011 as chairman - and he continues to play for the club.

Matthew said: “Since my first game in July 1981, I have always been very proud to be associated with Ditchling CC.”

Ditchling CC's former and current presidents - Patrick Nolan and Matthew Searle - opening the batting for Ditchling at Lord's in 2001 when Ditchling reached the final of the inaugural Corporate Cricket Day