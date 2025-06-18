The Mayor of Bexhill, Cllr Paul Wilson, presented a cheque for £3,850 to Sidley Cricket Club before their recent first-team fixture against Buxted Park.

The money was raised during a black-tie gala event which the mayor hosted at the Manor Barn in Bexhill just before the start of the season in April.

Sidley CC would like to say a huge thank you to the mayor and everyone who generously supported the event by attending and donating raffle prizes/auction items.

The club is currently running a Crowdfunding campaign to raise funds to develop its St Mary’s Recreation Ground base, with the ultimate goal of having a brick-built clubhouse at the site.