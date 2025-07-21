MCC Bromely crowned champions at Inaugural Worthing Warriors T10 Cricket Tournament!

The tournament brought together 8 competitive teams from Sussex, Hampshire, and London, with matches played across two pitches in a thrilling knockout format. The day featured 4 quarterfinals, 2 semifinals, and a grand final that kept the crowd on the edge of their seats.

MCC Bromely, a powerhouse team from London, emerged victorious, lifting the championship trophy and claiming the £1501 cash prize sponsored by Trinity Morgages(Mathew). Individual brilliance was also celebrated with awards for Runner-Up, Best Player, Best Bowler, and Best Batsman.

The event was more than just cricket—it was a vibrant community gathering. Families enjoyed a festive atmosphere with Indian food stalls, a flowing crowd, and a popular raffle draw, where a visiting player won a brand-new Newbery bat—courtesy of our generous equipment partner.

A Special Thanks to Our Sponsors:

Trinity Mortgages (Mathew) – Main Sponsor

– Main Sponsor Newbery Cricket – Official Equipment Partner

– Official Equipment Partner U & S – Indian Store Worthing

J & J Auto Repair

Worldwide Food & Wine

Sri Lankan Cuisine

Express Superstore

Dosa Express

Dreams Events

Jodi & Sons

And of course, a massive thank you to the vibrant Worthing community for turning out in such great numbers and making the day unforgettable.

With the success of this debut edition, plans are already underway for Season 2 next summer—bigger, better, and even more exciting!

For photos and updates, follow us on Instagram: @worthing_warriorscricket

1 . Contributed Champions MCC Bromley Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Opening game MOM -Roshin Jojo (Worthing Warriors) Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Got another wicket of Worthing Warriors Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Trophies Photo: Submitted