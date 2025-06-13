Under glorious Sussex skies, Petworth Park Cricket Club marked 150 years of sporting heritage in a fittingly dramatic fashion – holding the prestigious Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) to a tense draw in a game that paid tribute to the spirit, skill and traditions of cricket.

The match, played on the beautifully maintained Petworth Park Sports Ground and surrounded by the rolling South Downs, brought together history and community for a celebration that will long be remembered.

This commemorative fixture formed part of the celebrations marking 150 years since the creation of the sports ground at Petworth Park, first laid out in 1875. While the ground itself is celebrating this significant milestone, cricket in Petworth has a far longer history – including two matches against the MCC played in 1844 and 1845, held on the old cricket lawn in another part of the park.

The 2025 fixture coincidentally marked 180 years since that last encounter, bringing a special sense of continuity to the day.

The MCC and Petworth Park teams at Petworth

Winning the toss and opting to bat under ideal conditions, MCC posted a commanding 256 for 3 declared midway into the afternoon session. The innings was anchored by an accomplished unbeaten 102 from S. Jones, whose composure and timing underpinned a fluent MCC performance. Support came from C. Lewis (55) and C. Robertson (34), providing a solid platform. Petworth Park’s bowlers stuck to their task with discipline, with P. White, A. Carter, and K. Ambroziak each picking up key wickets to slow MCC’s momentum.

In reply, A. Wadey and G. Westmore gave the home side a brisk and confident start — Westmore peppering the off-side boundary with his trademark strokes and racing to a fluent 43. His dismissal marked a turning point, and as the innings wore on, wickets fell at steady intervals. By the final hour, Petworth still required 150 runs, while MCC were just two wickets from victory. With only 10 players available due to injury, Alex Rees and James Lywood formed the last partnership.

Together, they calmly navigated the final 23 overs, withstanding the visitors’ probing attack to guide Petworth to a respectful and well-earned draw. Lywood’s 18 not out from 99 balls was a quietly resolute innings that secured parity.

After stumps, both sides gathered for a short presentation. MCC captain Tom Parsons presented a commemorative plaque to the hosts — a gesture symbolising the historical ties between the clubs. A bat signed by both teams will also serve as a keepsake of the occasion, marking 180 years since their last match in 1845.

The toss

"This was more than just a match — it was a celebration of the rich heritage of cricket, and its place in the community," said Alex Rees, Chairman of Petworth Park Cricket Club. "To welcome MCC back, honour the ground’s legacy, and share such a memorable contest is something none of us will forget."

The event was made possible by the tireless work of volunteers, ground staff, umpires, scorers, and supporters — with special thanks to Petworth Town Council, the National Trust, The Leconfield Estate, and the South Downs National Park Authority. The club also extends heartfelt appreciation to the MCC for their presence and sportsmanship on such a momentous day.

As Petworth Park continues to thrive as a hub for local sport, the club remains committed to building on its legacy — nurturing talent, honouring tradition, and fostering a love for the game in generations to come. To learn more or get involved, visit: www.petworthparkcricket.org