Petworth Park Cricket Club will mark a remarkable milestone on Sunday (June 8) when they host the MCC to celebrate 150 years of sport at Petworth Park Sports Ground.

A Chairman’s XI, led by club chairman Alex Rees, will take the field for Petworth Park CC to honour an extraordinary local sporting legacy dating back to 1875, when the ground was first established on the southern edge of Petworth House’s deer park.

The MCC – one of the most storied clubs in world cricket and guardians of the laws of the game – last played in Petworth in 1844 and 1845, when the original Petworth CC secured a win and a draw on the lawn in front of the house.

“Hosting the MCC in our 150th anniversary year is a proud moment,” said Rees. “It’s a celebration of our heritage, our community, and the volunteers who have rebuilt the club into a thriving part of local life.”

Cricket at scenic Petworth Park

The match begins at 11:30am at the Tillington Road venue, the centrepiece of a full day of community celebration.

As well as high-quality amateur cricket in a stunning National Trust setting, the bar will be throughout the day in a spectator-friendly atmosphere for all ages – and there’s a barbecue from 5pm, open to all visitors.

Entry is free, and families, locals and cricket enthusiasts are warmly encouraged to attend.

The club have thanked their key community partners, The National Trust, The Leconfield Estate, Petworth Town Council and South Downs National Park.

Their support enables sport and recreation to flourish in the park.