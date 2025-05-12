On a glorious sunny day on The Salts, Little Common Ramblers started life in Division 3 East by winning their season opener against Rye.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After three wins out of three in pre-season and the cup against Hastings 1st XI, Eastbourne 1st XI and Bexhill 1st XI, the Ramblers felt in good form travelling for an opening day away match at the highest level the club has participated in.

Rye captain Harry Smeed won the toss and chose to bat on what seemed like an excellent early May wicket and with perfect batting conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramblers’ opening bowlers Kaleb Auld (0-22) and Varun Khullar (0-41) started economically, restricting Rye but without the breakthrough, before first change Harvey Jack (3-29) took the wickets of the opening Rye pair in quick succession.

Ramblers made the perfect start to life in Division 3 with a win and 30 points

Ramblers continued to tighten their grip adding scoreboard pressure and taking regular wickets. When the skipper Jon Meredith (2-21) bowled the dangerous Luke Payton (31), it felt as though Ramblers were in total control.

A bizarre mix up after a smart run-out from Fin Jack saw neither captain Harry Smeed (25) nor Shahrukh Khan (20) not wanting to leave the pitch before umpires intervened with Rye finishing their 45 overs on 154-8.

The target set felt a little light but Ramblers made hard work of it, losing opener Tom Crathern early on to a harsh lbw call. Despite Malcolm Johnson (45) seemingly taking control, another three lbw shouts and run-out left Ramblers reeling at 114-8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it was the ninth-wicket partnership of Renay Meadows (21*) and Fin Jack (18*) that got Ramblers over the line in a nail-biting finish to collect 30 points and a win in their opening match.

On Saturday (May 17), the Ramblers welcome Hailsham to Little Common Rec.