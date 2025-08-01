Every busy organisation needs a hero - often unsung. And, in Chris Shambrook (known to all as Shaka), Horsham Sports Club has unearthed a diamond with loads of relevant experience.

Sussex-born Shaka arrived at HSC in 2016 after running Billingshurst’s Kings Arms pub for 21 years, along with the bar at Billingshurst Cricket Club, where he also played, having started out by representing Haywards Heath CC in the Sussex Cricket League.

Sports nut Shaka describes cricket as ‘the beautiful game’ which he has lived, breathed and dreamed about for years.

Now in his fifties, he still turns out for Horsham’s Thursday XI and is HCC Fixtures Secretary.

But, that is just one string to Shaka’s bow – running the always busy HSC bar, and recruiting, training and organising a rota of friendly staff would be a sufficient challenge for most people, but Shaka operates as Club Manager, supervising the bar at major events at the ground in conjunction with groundsman Alex Ellis, Sophie’s Kitchen, the Club Office and relevant committees.

These include the ever popular open air Big Gig, the fun Caribbean Day (to take place this year on Sunday, August 31), the annual Fireworks Show (Saturday, October 25), and regular club events such as the monthly quiz - for which he sets the questions and acts as quizmaster - comedy, jazz, bingo and live music events, and managing bookings for many other special occasions, such as birthdays, christenings and wakes.

Shaka is rightly proud of HCC’s Oakwood Beer Garden – “the biggest and best for miles around” – always heavily populated on the many big cricket days at the club, as it will be on the forthcoming Picnic on the Square Day (Sunday, August 17), featuring Freddie Woods’ Big Band, a fundraiser for Dame Vera Lynn’s Children’s Charity.

With many music contacts and well informed on the local music scene, Shaka also works with Alex Ellis to co-ordinate matches and Finals Days for the Sussex Slam Cricket competition, and, in the winter, football fixtures – and, for good measure, is known for stints on BBC Radio Sussex promoting the club. And, when he can get away, he loves travelling to support Sussex CCC, the Seagulls and Horsham FC.

Bar takings have soared since Shaka’s arrival at HSC, achieved through careful planning and hard work from the impressive team at the club.

Shaka told the County Times: “Every day is different – that’s what I like and although our red letter days can be exhausting, they make it all worthwhile, we get such great vibes from those attending.

"Make hay while the sun shines is my maxim – as a self proclaimed ‘sports loving socialite’, this is a dream job for me!”