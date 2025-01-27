Mel makes history at cricket club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mel Hargreaves has taken over as chair at Ferring Cricket Club.

She succeeds Rob Miller, who has chaired the club for 17 years.

Mel is the club’s first female chair in their 161-year history – and this coincides with the club launching their first dedicated girls-only side this summer.

Mel thanked Rob for his ‘remarkable’ 17 years of service as chairman and added: “We are fortunate Rob will transition into the role of president, which means we won't be losing his invaluable knowledge, experience, and rich history with the club.

Mel Hargreaves is Ferring Cricket Club's first female chair in their 161-year history | Submitted picture

"It takes someone very special and dedicated to lead a cricket club for so long, and we all feel indebted to him for his commitment and the growth of the club that he has overseen. He certainly leaves big shoes to fill.

“While my own cricket career ended at U11s, I fondly remember playing (and winning) twice at the Arundel ground in the Sussex U11s girls' final – an era marked by the early stages of girls' cricket, thanks largely to my primary school headmaster, Ron Wilkinson.

"I’m proud that Ferring is a family-oriented community – both my husband and son play here, so I find myself at the ground quite often supporting them. It is the time spent down there that drives my passion to ensure that our club maintains its unique identity for years to come.

"I love the fact that when I watch my son play in U10s and U13s matches they have equal numbers of girls and boys. I love the fact that I turn up to those morning games and parents have organised breakfast for all the kids playing.

Mel - the batter at the non-striker's end - in her junior playing days

"I love that the ground is maintained by a team of current and former players who give up their time for their love of the game and to support the team. And I love the fact that when the adults are playing there is a crowd of people supporting them on, hot drinks readily available, and a team focused on enjoying the game as much if not more than the result itself.

“I don’t think we are in times that having a female chair is an achievement, but it exemplifies the inclusive spirit of Ferring Cricket Club that we have a female non-player as the chair.

"Many may not know that my sport is lifesaving. I began my journey in lifesaving at 15, competing in the World Championships in Italy in 2004 (where I placed 7th). This year, I am on the organising committee for the 2025 RLSS Commonwealth Lifesaving Championships.

"My involvement in lifesaving has taught me the importance of grassroots sports – keeping individuals engaged, particularly through their teenage years – and advocating for recognition of sports that often don’t receive the coverage they deserve.

"If I achieve nothing else, I hope to inspire more families to get involved in all aspects of the club. I’m well aware of the progress made over recent years with the adults teams giving a clear progression to youngsters as they develop, and this year further progress will be made with the launch of a second Saturday league team.

"Additionally, this year we are introducing an U15’s girls team to create a progression path for young female players, ensuring they feel encouraged to continue playing.”