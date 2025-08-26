Sussex signed off from this season’s Metro Bank One Day Cup by beating Warwickshire at Edgbaston – ending the home side’s hopes of progress in the process.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwickshire suffered One-Day Cup heartbreak after the 21-run (D/L) home defeat caused qualification to slip through their fingers.

In a match reduced to 48 overs per side, Sussex totalled 277 for nine with only Tom Clark (82 from 77 balls) building an innings beyond the cameo stage. Olly Hannon-Dalby’s three for 53 was well-supported by the spinners who shared five wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warwickshire’s D/L target was adjusted to 280 from 48 overs and they were bowled out for 258 in 45.1 overs. Ed Barnard struck 82 (75) and Alex Davies (74, 90) but Archie Lenham took his maiden List A five-for - five for 48 – as the middle and lower order imploded.

It's been a mixed One Day Cup campaign for Sussex but they ended with a win at Edgbaston - picture by Eva Gilbert

That left Warwickshire’s players clinging to the hope of Middlesex losing to Lancashire – but half an hour later those hopes were extinguished as Middlesex snuck home by one wicket at Old Trafford.

Sussex chose to bat and soon lost Henry Rogers, caught by a diving Hamza Shaikh at extra cover off Hannon-Dalby, but Clark sped to a 45-ball half-century. After a short rain break, Daniel Ibrahim tickled a potential leg side wide from Rob Yates to wicketkeeper Kai Smith.

The fluent Clark was 18 short of emulating his championship century at Edgbaston in April when he lifted Tazeem Ali to deep mid-wicket. Batters throughout the tournament have learned that you attack the young leg-spinner at your peril – Tom Alsop joined the list when his top-edged slog landed in the hands of mid on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Simpson fell lbw, sweeping at Jake Lintott and as the innings stalled against the spinners, it needed late impetus. Danny Lamb provided some with a run-a-ball 42 before reverse-sweeping Lintott to deep point. Bertie Foreman (30, 33) lifted the total over 250 but, on a good batting pitch, Sussex appeared around 27 under par.

Warwickshire quickly lost Yates, who sliced a wide Sean Hunt half-volley to point. Zen Malik assured a brisk start with 27 from 25 balls but then hoisted Clark to long leg.

Barnard and Davies shifted the game their side’s way with a stand of 107 in 99 balls. Barnard was imperious, deploying sparkling footwork to the spinners, but his departure, caught at extra cover off Troy Henry, triggered a collapse.

Although out of the qualification picture, Sussex back fought back with great heart. Foreman ousted Shaikh, who reverse-swept to short third, and Lenham removed Davies, caught at extra, and Vansh Jani, bowled cutting, with successive balls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lintott swept Lenham to deep mid-wicket, Kai Smith played on and when Adam Sylvester edged to slip, Vaughan had his five for. When Hannon-Dalby swung and missed at Henry Crocombe, the Bears were left hoping for a Middlesex defeat. They hoped in vain.

Sussex batting coach Grant Flower said: “We did well with the bat today considering we were missing a few players. It was a good wicket but it was turning more as the game went on so with that total I thought we had a really good chance if we took some early wickets.

“We kept chipping away with the ball and Archie bowled brilliantly. He is a great trier and works really hard at his game. He gets very frustrated with his own game when things don’t go right but he is still young and learning and can only take confidence from the way he bowled today.

“There was some good fielding and some good bowling from Crocombe which built pressure towards the end. I asked the players this morning to show that fight, not to pitch up here and go through the motions. You are still a professional player who takes pride in playing for your county and they came through with that really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have played some good cricket at times in this comp but just not consistently enough. We have had our chances at crucial moments but not quite latched on to them, but it’s still a young group and still learning and there are some very good sides in this tournament and we haven’t been good enough to get through.”