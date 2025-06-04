Middleton travelled to newly promoted Haywards Heath hoping to bounce back from the disappointing default to Horsham the previous week – but suffered another Sussex Premier reverse.

Captain Harry Hovey lost the toss and was asked to bowl first. Middleton made inroads with Wesley Bedja and Nantes Oosthuizen bowling well. Middleton took regular wickets throughout the innings and only Umar Amin (35) and Callum Smith (28) providing real resistance, and Middleton bowled out Haywards Heath for 151.

The pick of the Middleton bowlers were Bedja (4-29) and Craig Fowle (2-30).

In reply Middleton got off to the worst possible start, losing four wickets to Jonny Phelps in the first 10 overs to slip to 36-4. A patient partnership of 40 between Sean Heather and Dill Howell turned the game back in Middleton’s favour and when Heather was removed, Bedja came in and hit a blistering 37 from 22 balls.

But the damage had been done with the early wickets and despite efforts from Howell (29), Bedja and Sam Green, Middleton came up 13 runs short.

On Sunday, Middleton travelled to Mayfield in the last 16 of the T20 Cup. Middleton elected to bat first and Heather and Barton opened.

They started well and put on 95 for the first wicket in just eight overs. When Heather was removed for 43 this only brought in Sunday specialist Harry Hovey to the crease. He and Barton bludgeoned everything, Barton playing some sublime shots around the ground while Hovey muscled everything out of the ground.

Barton brought up and incredible 100 before Hovey could catch him and they put on 146 in 9.3 overs including 13 sixes. Middleton ended 270-3 from their 20 overs, Barton scoring 112 from 56 balls and Hovey 75 from 28 balls.

In response Middleton were able to keep runs to a minimum and take regular wickets. The only resistance came from James Allen, who scored 54. But Mayfield ended on 139-9. Pick of the Middleton bowlers were Charlie Maginnis with 3-26 and Dill Howell 2-16.

Middleton will go to Bolney in the last eight.

Bognor are bottom of the Sussex Premier after a 17-run defeat at home to Ifield. They will look for their first league win of 2025 when they go to Preston Nomads on Saturday.

Aldwick's first team travelled to play Chichester Priory Park seconds in front of Goodwood House.

Despite a good bowling performance and excellent fielding, they almost snatched defeat out of the jaws of victory in the Sussex Division 5 West clash.

Matthew Crocker (69*) took Chichester to 209-5. At 150-2, when Tim Robinson fell for 92, Aldwick were coasting. Thanks to some poor running, they scraped over the line, winning by 3 wickets.

Aldwick twos kept their 100% record beating Pagham by seveb wickets. Chashing 165, Nigel Lugg 43* and Ed Gyde 49 saw them home.

Despite 5-30 from Mike Bennett, Bognor scored 153. Aldwick at one stage were 22-7 before Duncan Dixon (29*) and Jaydon Wellsted (26) took the innings to 93.