Middleton CC have reached the quarter-finals of the ECB National Championships after beating Ealing in the last 16 at Sea Lane.

Ealing play in the Middlesex Premier Division and Middleton knew they’d be in for a tough test in Sunday’s game.

Captain Harry Hovey won the toss and elected to bat first. Toby Barton (34) and Hovey (62) put Middleton into a decent position, but a flurry of wickets reduced Middleton to 133/7.

They knew 180 was a minimum score to have something to bowl at and were relying on their depth of batting to get them out of some trouble.

This is exactly what happened as Wesley Bedja (61* from 36 balls) and 17-year-old Tom Baily (43*) put on and unbroken 114 for the 8th wicket in a phenomenal partnership of clever batting and powerful hitting when required.

The shifted momentum towards Middleton and they knew that 247 from 40 overs would be a very tough chase.

Middleton’s bowlers and fielders were pumped up and worked really hard from the start. They took wickets regularly and did not allow Ealing to keep up with the six-an-over rate that was required.

Bedja (2/32) and Sam Green (2/5) bowled fantastically well, but it was the spell of 4-26 from eight overs by James Barker that really did the damage.

He bowled with great consistency and guile and great catching and keeping supported him, taking the game away from Ealing.

Middleton bowled out Ealing in the 35th over for 144 to take them to victory by 103 runs in a dominant display in front of another large home crowd who provided huge support.

Middleton now move into the last eight, in which when they host Penzance on Sunday, July 27.

On Saturday, Middleton travelled to Ifield and lost the toss and were ask to bat first.

Middleton got to 87-1 before losing three quick wickets. At 125-4 Middleton were still set well but needed a good partnership to get them to a competitive total.

A knock of 59 from in-form opener Toby Barton and 42 from Harry Hovey took Middelton to 150-5 before they were reduced to 160-7.

Wesley Bedja stepped up and hit his side to a decent total and scored 55 not out from just 22 balls – a wonderful innings that took Middleton to 214/9 in a rain reduced 48 overs.

In reply, Ifield had 42 overs to chase and they looked in control at 87-2 and overseas player Raminda Wijesooriya still at the crease.

A couple of quick wickets reduced Ifield to 89-4, giving Middleton hope of victory, but two good partnerships of 59 and 46 took Ifield to 194/6, needing just 21 from five overs and six wickets in hand.

James Barker, 2/39, and Sean Heather, 3/22, had the task of bowling the last few overs, and took four wickets for just eight runs to win the game for Middleton bowling Ifield out for 202 with an over to spare. Middleton take 30 points and jump from 7th to 4th.

An Arundel batsman scored 120 not out – but finished on the losing side against Aldwick in Division 5 West.

Aldwick batted first and amassed 269-9, Nigel Lugg scoring 70.

Arundel were way behind the asking rate until James Essex came in – he scored 120 in 76 balls but ran out of time as Aldwick won by 16 runs to stay in second place in the table.

Aldwick 2nds beat Worthing by 79 run., Ian Horner 92* and Ollie Smith 74* shared an unbeaten 4th wicket partnership of 193. They are third, two points off of the top.