Middleton are three wins from Lord's final

Middleton are having a decent season - they're pictured here celebrating a Bognor wicket earlier in the season

Middleton CC are three wins from playing at Lord’s.

On Sunday, they hosted Sunbury CC in the regional final of the ECB National Club Championship.

Sunbury elected to bowl. Middleton’s openers started well, putting on 42 for the first wicket. They lost a couple of wickets but the dangerous Harry Hovey joined Sean Heather at the crease and they took the score to 122 -2 from 22 overs.

Middleton looked to have a great platform but they couldn’t capitalise on it and were bowled out for 227. There were useful contributions from Heather (59), Hovey (38), Wesley Bedja (35) and Josh Wood (30).

In reply Middleton took a couple of early wickets but opener Hugh Weibgen (81) and Oliver Pascall (88) took Sunbury to 169 before the third wicket fell.

The game was drifting away from Middleton with only 25 runs needed from nine overs by Sunbury and seven wickets in hand. They brought on James Barker and Heather to see if they could put pressure on the batters and with a 100+ strong crowd cheering the home side on, something special happened.

Two incredible runouts, great catching and clever field placing brough it down the last over, with Sunbury needing 13 but with nine wickets down. Heather had the last over to bowl and with no pace on the ball the No11 chipped one to silly mid-on and the celebrations started.

The crowd went wild as did every player on the pitch as Middleton won by 11 runs. The last seven wickets fell for 24 runs and Middelton progress to the last 16 – only three wins away from a first Lord’s final.

Middleton host Ealing CC in the next round on Sunday, July 6.

On Saturday, Middleton travelled to Cuckfield in the Sussex Premier League in first game of the win/lose/draw format.

They were asked to bat. Middleton scored 289-5, declaring after 56 overs. Important contributions came from Toby Barton (59) and Harry Hovey (70), but the standout performance with the bat came from James Barker, who scored 113 not out.

In reply Middleton knew they needed early wickets. Wesley Bedja bowled with great pace and aggression reducing the home side to 42-3.

Cuckfield put on 100 for the fourth wicket but when Middleton broke the partnership they would have hoped to push for victory, but at seven down Cuckfield’s hopes of winning were gone and they rightly shut up shop.

Middleton could only take eight wickets, Cuckfield finishing on 226-8. Overseas man Bedja took 5-53.

Elsewhere in the Sussex Premier, hosts Roffey put Bognor in and when they raced past 100 with skipper Ryan Maskell in full flight, and catches going down, alarm bells rang for the home side.

But, after hitting six sixes he holed out for 90, fellow opener Absar Muhammad promptly following for 46. Taylor Jaycocks subsequently passed 50 with late belligerence, but the scoring rate crashed as batsmen came and went with no answer to a superb exhibition of spin bowling from Will Fenwick.

Tom Barnes and sent down 43 overs, taking all nine wickets that fell, Fenwick finishing with 7-34.

A target of 229 looked thin, but Roffey were without dependable opener Theo Rivers and, rested on orders from Sussex, Toby Munt. Roffey, started steadily, and when Ben Whelpton departed for 33, former skipper Matt Davies and Aaron Joby put on 179 for the second wicket, Davies making 104 and Joby 83 not out.

Roffey won by eight wickets with time to spare.

After six straight losses Bognor skipper Maskell said: “I gave it away again when well set – that’s the story of my life at the moment.”

Bognor have a visit from Horsham on Saturday.

Aldwick CC’s first XI won by two runs – and their seconds won by two wickets.

Aldwick were ask to bat by Horsham Trinty and scored 199-9. Keelan Belcher, 41, top scored.

Horsham were coasting at 134-3 but Peter Cotterill took 3-39 and Nikki Tabberer 3-25 and Lewis Fiddaman was brilliantly caught on the boundary by Brennan Matla to give Aldwick a two-run win.

Aldwick twos bowled Eastergate out for 149, Ollie Smith taking 3-17, Liam Hicks 3-18. Tanveer Ahmed, 22*, and Ollie Smith, 35*, saw them home.